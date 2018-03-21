शहर चुनें

हरभजन सिंह ने फाइनल के हीरो दिनेश कार्तिक को किया शर्मिंदा, याद दिलाई पुरानी बात

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 07:18 PM IST
दिनेश कार्तिक
दिनेश कार्तिक - फोटो : file
श्रीलंका में संपूर्ण हुई निदाहास ट्रॉफी के फाइनल में अपनी दमदार बल्लेबाजी की वजह से सुर्खियों में छाए हुए दिनेश कार्तिक को टीम इंडिया के दिग्गज स्पिरनर हरभजन सिंह ने एक ऐसी घटना याद दिला दी, जिसे यादकर के वह शर्मिंदा महसूस कर रहे हैं। दरअसल कई साल पहले कार्तिक और हरभजन समेत कई खिलाड़ियों ने एक रियलिटी डांस शो में हिस्सा लिया था। 


इस शो का नाम था 'एक हसीना एक खिलाड़ी' और इसमें उन्होंने मराठी गाने 'अपड़ी पौडे-पौडे' पर लुंगी पहनकर डांस किया था। इस शो के पोस्टर को हाल ही में एक फैंस ने सोशल मीडिया साइट ट्विटर पर पोस्ट कर दिया। इसके बाद हरभजन ने ट्वीट को रि-ट्वीट करते हुए कार्तिक को भी टैग कर दिया। 
 




इस पर जबाव देते हुए कार्तिक ने लिखा, ' हे भगवान भज्जूपा, प्लीस इस बात को मुझे याद मत दिलाओ, मैंने इससे ज्यादा शर्मिंदगी भरा काम नहीं किया। लेकिन याद करिए इस शो को किसने जीता था, पंजाबी मूव्स के साथ सबसे बेतरीन डांसर हरभजन सिंह ने।' 
 

dinesh karthik harbhajan singh nidahas trohpy

