It was a comedy show not dance show.. it was bad dancers competition and in the end I won coz I was the worst dancer 😂😂😂🕺 only proper dancer was @sreesanth36 https://t.co/Cyj3ozymD0— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 21, 2018
Omg Bhajjupa , please don't remind me of this , most embarrassing thing I've ever done . But guess who was the winner in this show , the best dancer with the best Punjabi moves😉😉 @harbhajan_singh— DK (@DineshKarthik) March 21, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
टीम इंडिया के तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद शमी इन दिनों अपनी पत्नी हसीन जहां द्वारा लगाए गए मैच फिक्सिंग सहित कई आरोपों के चलते विवादों में घिरे हुए हैं।
21 मार्च 2018