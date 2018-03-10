शहर चुनें

दिनेश कार्तिक और केएल राहुल ने मिलकर उड़ाया मजाक, हार्दिक पांड्या ने दिया करारा जवाब

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 10 Mar 2018 09:13 PM IST
टीम इंडिया के कई सीनियर खिलाड़ी श्रीलंका में चल रही निदाहास ट्रॉफी में नहीं खेल रहे हैं। भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) ने इन खिलाड़ियों को रेस्ट देने का फैसला किया है। इनकी जगह कई युवा खिलाड़ियों को अपनी प्रतिभा दिखाने का मौका मिला है। टीम इंडिया ने मौजूदा सीरीज में एक मैच जीता जबकि एक में उसे शिकस्त झेलनी पड़ी।
बहरहाल, टीम इंडिया अभी ब्रेक पर है और उसे अपना अगला मैच 12 मार्च को खेलना है। फ्री टाइम में बीसीसीआई ने दिनेश कार्तिक और केएल राहुल का एक मजेदार इंटरव्यू किया। इस इंटरव्यू में आकर्षण का केंद्र रहा दोनों खिलाड़ियों द्वारा हार्दिक पांड्या का मजाक उड़ाना।

इस वीडियो में कार्तिक और राहुल ने पांड्या पर तंज कसते हुए कहा, 'पांड्या के टीम में नहीं होने से उन्हें कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ रहा है। इसके विपरीत अगर वह होते तो अन्य खिलाड़ी परेशान हो जाते।'




कार्तिक और राहुल ने आगे बताया, 'यह अच्छा है कि पांड्या अब हमारी टीम में 3 महीने तक नहीं रहेंगे।' पांड्या के बारे में कार्तिक ने कहा, 'वो हमेशा चाहता कि कोई उसकी तारीफ करे। वह हर बात पर अपनी राय देता है।' हालांकि, वीडियो के आखिर में दोनों खिलाड़ियों ने पांड्या को मिस भी किया। बता दें कि दिनेश कार्तिक, केएल राहुल और हार्दिक पांड्या अच्छे दोस्त हैं। तीनों में बहुत जमती है और ये लोग पहले भी कह चुके हैं कि कहीं भी एकसाथ घूमने जा सकते हैं।

इस वीडियो के बाद रोमांच तक और बढ़ गया जब पांड्या ने रिप्लाई किया। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अपना जवाब अपने दोनों दोस्तों तक पहुंचाया। पांड्या ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'कुछ भी सोचो, मैं तो तुम्हें प्यार करता ही रहूंगा।' इसके कैप्शन के साथ उन्होंने एक दिल भी लगाया हुआ है। 


 

