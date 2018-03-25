शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Australia captain Steve Smith handed a one-match suspension,fined 100 percent of his match fee

Ball Tampering: स्टीव स्मिथ पर एक मैच का बैन, बेनक्रॉफ्ट को भी मिली कड़ी सजा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 06:50 PM IST
स्टीव स्मिथ
स्टीव स्मिथ
बॉल टेंपरिंग मामले में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ और सलामी बल्लेबाज कैमरन बेनक्रॉफ्ट बुरी तरह फंस गए हैं। इस मामल में कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ पर एक मैच का बैन और मैच फीस का 100 प्रतिशत जुर्माना लगाया गया है। वहीं,  बेनक्रॉफ्ट पर मैच फीस का 75 प्रतिशत और आईसीसी कोड ऑफ कंडक्ट लेवल-2 के तहत 3 डिमेरिट प्वाइंट्स भी दिया गया है।
 


गौरतलब है कि दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ तीसरे टेस्ट के तीसरे दिन गेंद के साथ छेड़छाड़ कि गई थी। केपटाउन टेस्ट के तीसरे दिन एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ था, जिसमें बेनक्रॉफ्ट एक पीले रंग की चीज अपनी पैंट में रखते नजर आ रहे थे।

बेनक्रॉफ्ट को अपनी पैंट के अंदर कुछ पीले रंग की चीज रखते टीवी कैमरा में कैद किया गया था। सोशल मीडिया पर यह वीडियो वायरल हुआ। यह वीडियो दक्षिण अफ्रीका की दूसरी पारी के 43वें ओवर का था, जिसमें बेनक्रॉफ्ट पीले रंग की कोई चीज हाथ में लिए दिखाई दिए थे। इसके बाद अंपायर नाइजल लोंग और रिचर्ड इलिंगवर्थ ने उनसे बात भी की थी।

बता दें कि इस विवाद के बाद दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ तीसरे टेस्ट के बीच में ही स्मिथ ने कप्तानी पद छोड़ दिया है और अब उनकी जगह शेष मैच व सीरीज में टिम पैन कप्तानी करेंगे।

