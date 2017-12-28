Download App
आपका शहर Close

आशीष नेहरा बोले- टीम इंडिया को पहला टेस्ट जीतना हो तो इस खिलाड़ी को दें मौका

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 07:40 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
ashish nehra says jasprit bumrah can be a good choice for first test

आशीष नेहराPC: PTI

पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज आशीष नेहरा का मानना है कि टीम इंडिया को दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट में जसप्रीत बुमराह का टेस्ट डेब्यू कराना चाहिए, जिससे टीम को काफी फायदा मिलेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि अपने अनोखे एक्शन और यॉर्कर्स डालने की वजह से बुमराह केपटाउन की पिच पर घातक साबित हो सकते हैं।
नेहरा ने गुरुवार को कहा, 'जसप्रीत बुमराह पहले टेस्ट के लिए अच्छी चॉइस बन सकते हैं। मुझे नहीं पता कि टीम प्रबंधन के दिमाग में क्या चल रहा है, लेकिन वह इस तरह के गेंदबाज हैं जो न्यूलैंड्स की पिच पर कारगर साबित हो सकते हैं।'

पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज ने फिर यह भी समझाया कि आखिर क्यों बुमराह को मौका देना टीम इंडिया के लिए फायदेमंद साबित होगा। उन्होंने कहा, 'हमने बुमराह को सफेद गेंद डालते देखा है, लेकिन एक साल पीछे जाइए और नजर डालिए कि उन्होंने रणजी ट्रॉफी में गुजरात के लिए कितने ओवर किए हैं।'
आगे पढ़ें

नेहरा के मुताबिक बुमराह इसलिए है वैरी स्पेशल
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

ashish nehra jasprit bumrah team india mohammed shami

स्पॉटलाइट

45 की मंंदिरा ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की रिवीलिंग फोटो, यूजर्स ने कहा- 'बुड्ढी-वल्गर'

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
mandira bedi troll on her revealing photo

एयरपोर्ट पर गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ टाइगर ने की ऐसी हरकत, देखकर शर्मिंदा हो गए रणवीर सिंह

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
tiger shoff disha patani and ranveer singh spotted at mumbai airport

Bigg Boss 11: आकाश और शिल्पा के Kiss पर अर्शी खान का बड़ा खुलासा, हिना की भी खोली पोल

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
arshi khan revealed about shipla shinde and akash dadlani kiss matter

धुआंधार कमाई कर बॉक्स ऑफिस का बादशाह बना 'टाइगर', 6 दिन में कर डाली रिकॉर्ड तोड़ कमाई

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
salman khan film tiger zinda hai sixth day collection

VIDEO: 200 करोड़ कमाने के बाद थम नहीं रहे सलमान के पैर, पार्टी में जमकर नाचते नजर आए

  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
salman khan dance on baby ko base pasanad hai video viral

जबर ख़बर

पाकिस्तानी मीडिया की बदसलूकी का वीडियो सामने आया, मां-पत्नी से पूछे ऐसे सवाल
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

तीन तलाक पर मोदी सरकार की ऐतिहासिक फतह, लोकसभा में बिल पास, देशभर में जश्न

triple talaq bill tabled in loksabha and owaisi protest against it

Most Read

'विरुष्का' के रिसेप्शन में सितारों का जमघट, मौजूद रहीं बॉलीवुड और खेल जगत की हस्तियां

ms dhoni, rohit sharma to attend virat kohli and anushka sharma wedding reception in mumbai
  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

द.अफ्रीका रवाना होने से ठीक पहले टीम इंडिया को लगा तगड़ा झटका, स्टार बल्लेबाज हुआ चोटिल

shikhar dhawan doubtful for first test against south africa
  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

धोनी ने 'विरुष्का' का रिसेप्शन बीच में ही छोड़ा, 75 किमी दूर एक अजीज की पार्टी में गए

ms dhoni attend salman khan birthday party after virushka reception
  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

दक्षिण अफ्रीका दौरे पर वन-डे सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया का ऐलान, स्टार खिलाड़ी हुआ बाहर

bcci announce team india 17 member squad for 6 ODIs in South Africa 
  • 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

जब युवराज सिंह ने रोहित शर्मा को दी थी अपनी बहन से दूर रहने की धमकी

Yuvraj told to Rohit stay away from my sister ritika sajdeh
  • 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

INDvSL: इंदौर में 'हिटमैन' के बाद आई यादव-चहल की आंधी, भारत ने T20 सीरीज जीती

india vs sri lanka second t20 at indore live scorecard
  • 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!