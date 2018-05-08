शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   andrew tye grandmother passed away he gets emotional in interview

IPL 2018: पर्पल कैप हासिल कर फूटफूट कर रोया स्टार गेंदबाज, जताया शोक

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 08 May 2018 11:35 PM IST
एंड्रू टाई
एंड्रू टाई
ख़बर सुनें
किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के स्टार तेज गेंदबाज एंड्रू टाई मंगलवार को राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाफ पर्पल कैप हासिल करने के बाद फूटफूट कर रोने लगे। पारी के ब्रेक के दौरान पर्पल कैप हासिल करने के बाद टाई ने बताया कि उनकी दादी आज गुजर गई हैं। यह बोलते हुए वह अपने आंसुओं को रोक नहीं सके।
टाई ने बेहद भारी आवाज में कहा, 'मेरी ग्रैंड मां आज गुजर गई हैं। इसलिए मैं आज का अपना प्रदर्शन उन्हें और अपने पूरे परिवार को समर्पित करता हूं। यह मैच मेरे लिए काफी इमोशनल है।' टाई के इस दौरान आंसू बहने लगे, जिसके बाद कमेंटेटर ने उनसे सांत्वना जताते हुए हिम्मत दिलाई। टाई ने मैच में अपनी ग्रैंड मां की याद में काली पट्टी भी बांधी थी।



टाई ने मंगलवार को आईपीएल 2018 के 40वें मैच में चार ओवर में 34 रन देकर चार विकेट झटके। उन्होंने अजिंक्य रहाणे (9), बेन स्टोक्स (14), जोफ्रा आर्चर और जयदेव उनाडकट को अपना शिकार बनाया। उनके शानदार प्रदर्शन की बदौलत पंजाब ने राजस्थान रॉयल्स को 158/8 के स्कोर पर रोक दिया। मौजूदा आईपीएल में एंड्रू टाई के 16 विकेट हो चुके हैं। इसी वजह से उन्होंने पर्पल कैप हासिल की।

एंड्रू टाई के दुःख में क्रिकेट फैंस भी शामिल हुए और उन्होंने ट्वीट करके क्रिकेटर की हिम्मत बढ़ाई:
आगे पढ़ें

फैंस ने ऐसे ट्वीट्स किए

RELATED

andre tye kings eleven punjab rajasthan royals ipl 2018

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

जैकलीन
Bollywood

सोनम का लहंगा पहनकर उन्हीं की शादी में पहुंचीं सबसे करीबी दोस्त, यकीन न हो तो देख लें सबूत

8 मई 2018

sonam kapoor kiss anand ahuja
Bollywood

शादी के बाद सोनम ने इस अंदाज में सबके सामने अपने 'रांझणा' को किया KISS, वीडियो देख लें

8 मई 2018

sonam wedding venue
Lifestyle

देखिए कैसा था सोनम की शादी का अरेंजमेंट, सामने आईं 300 करोड़ के वेन्यू की INSIDE PICTURES

8 मई 2018

Sonam Kapoor Wedding
Bollywood

Video: सोनम की शादी में पहुंचते ही रणवीर ने दिखाया जलवा, अर्जुन के साथ ऐसे दी आनंद आहूजा को बधाई

8 मई 2018

Anil Kapoor
Bollywood

बेटी की विदाई से पहले कुछ इस तरह सेलेब्स के साथ मस्ती करते दिखे पापा अनिल कपूर

8 मई 2018

sonam kapoor wedding
Bollywood

खबर पक्की है ! सोनम ने कर दिया कुछ ऐसा, एक साल तक शादी नहीं करेंगी जाह्नवी कपूर

8 मई 2018

Dangerous place
Weird Stories

कहीं धधकते ज्वालामुखी कहीं तेजाब भरे तालाब, ये हैं वो 10 जगह जहां जाने के नाम से कांप जाएगा हर इंसान

8 मई 2018

sonam wedding
Bollywood

सोनम की शादी के बाद वेन्यू के बाहर कुछ ऐसा करते दिखे भाई हर्षवर्धन, मीडिया खुश हुआ

8 मई 2018

सोनम कपूर
Bollywood

VIDEO: वरमाला पहनाते समय सोनम कपूर ने आनंद से बोल दी ऐसी बात, मां ने सबके सामने ही लगाई डांट

8 मई 2018

sonam kapoor wedding
Bollywood

जाह्नवी को देख श्रीदेवी की यादें हो जाएंगी ताजा, बहन के साथ कुछ इस अंदाज में आईं नजर

8 मई 2018

Most Read

अंबाती रायडू
Cricket News

इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ वन-डे सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया की घोषणा, रायुडू और कौल को मिला ईनाम

टीम इंडिया को इंग्लैंड दौरे पर मेजबान टीम के खिलाफ तीन मैचों की वन-डे सीरीज खेलना है।

8 मई 2018

विजयी टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

इंग्लैंड-आयरलैंड टी20 सीरीज: कप्तान कोहली की वापसी, स्टार खिलाड़ी हुआ बाहर

8 मई 2018

ऋतिका सजदेह
Cricket News

रोहित शर्मा को ऋतिका की आंखों में दिखता है अपना वजूद, जानिए क्यों?

8 मई 2018

करुण नायर
Cricket News

नायर की कप्तानी में 'इंडिया ए' ओवरसीज में संभालेगी मोर्चा, अय्यर होंगे वन-डे टीम के कप्तान

8 मई 2018

PCB Chief Selector Wasim Bari showers praises on Team India captain Virat Kohli
Cricket News

सरहद पार बजा टीम इंडिया के कप्तान का डंका, पाकिस्तान को पसंद आया विराट कोहली का प्लान

7 मई 2018

rajasthan royals
Cricket News

किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब से अपने घर में हार का बदला लेना चाहेगी राजस्थान रॉयल्स

8 मई 2018

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

फिटनेस प्रेमी विराट कोहली ने छककर खाई बिरयानी, Video हुआ वायरल

7 मई 2018

rajasthan royals
Cricket News

KXIPvRR: जीत की चाह से उतरेगी राजस्थान के 'रॉयल्स', सामने हैं पंजाब के 'किंग्स'

6 मई 2018

चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स
Cricket News

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग की लोकप्रियता पर लग रहा दाग, असली वजह आई सामने

4 मई 2018

पृथ्वी शॉ
Cricket News

इस ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दिग्गज ने भी माना, पृथ्वी शॉ में दिखती है तेंदुलकर की झलक

4 मई 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.