AJ tye in tears while receiving the purple cap. Dedicates it to his grandma who passed away today. — Navaneetha Krishnan (@navanee_18) May 8, 2018

Andrew Tye's grand mother passed away today and he is still in India. deKock, on the other hand, left his team in a mess, with so many chances being done just coz of him. Chokers #RRvKXIP — Cricket Bakchod (@Cric_bakchod) May 8, 2018

Respect Andrew tye 🙏 may her soul rest in peace — ABHINAV - IRON MAN (@ABHINAV_HR) May 8, 2018

My heart broke when Andrew Tye started crying

💔

His grandmother passed away and it's never easy to stay strong when you lose someone that is close to you.



A salute to Tye's courage and what an amazing performance with the ball. #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/8JIqmahPNt — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) May 8, 2018

Andrew Tye dedicates that performance to his grandmom, absolutely breaks down in the interview. Such a touching moment.#RRvKXIP — Arvind Ramachander (@arvindia4u) May 8, 2018

Take a bow, Andrew Tye.



It takes a legend to come out and play so well after losing a loved one.



Just goes to show much the game means to him.#RRvKXIP — Shiv (@ForwardDefence) May 8, 2018