पाकिस्तान के इस बल्लेबाज ने वन-डे में बना दिया ऐसा रिकॉर्ड, जिसे तोड़ पाना बेहद मुश्किल

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 11:18 AM IST
Abid Ali now highest scorer by a Pakistan batsman in List A cricket
आबिद अली
पाकिस्तान के घरेलू बल्लेबाज आबिद अली ने नेशनल वन-डे कप में बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन करते हुए रिकॉर्ड पारी खेली। पाकिस्तान के घरेलू टूर्नामेंट में इस्लामाबाद की तरफ से खेलते हुए अली ने पेशावर के खिलाफ 156 गेंदों में 24 चौको और पांच छक्को की मदद से नाबाद 209 रन बनाए। यह लिस्ट ए क्रिकेट में पाकिस्तानी बल्लेबाज का भी सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोर बन गया है।

अली ने अब तक 73 लिस्ट ए मैच खेले, जिसमें करीब 33 की औसत से 2118 रन बनाए। इसमें 18 अर्धशतक और दो शतक शामिल है। सीमित ओवर्स क्रिकेट के अलावा अली ने 93 प्रथम श्रेणी मैच खेले, जिसमें 25 फ्फिटी और 13 सेंचुरी की मदद से 5,710 रन बनाए।
दिग्गजों को पीछे छोड़ते हुए आबिद ने बनाया 'स्पेशल' रिकॉर्ड
