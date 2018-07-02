शहर चुनें

मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह बोले- नशा तस्करों को फांसी की सजा का प्रस्ताव तैयार है, केंद्र को भेज दिया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Mon, 02 Jul 2018 04:25 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह
मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह
पंजाब में नशे की तस्करी पर लगाम लगाने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने सरकार ने बड़ा फैसला लिया है। इसका ऐलान भी कर दिया गया है। मुख्यमंत्री ने बताया कि वे पंजाब को नशामुक्त राज्य बनाने के अपने संकल्प पर अडिग हैं। इसके लिए उनकी सरकार ने ड्रग तस्करों को फांसी की सजा देने का प्रस्ताव तैयार किया है।
मंजूरी के लिए इसे केंद्र सरकार को भेज दिया गया है। मंजूरी मिलते ही लागू कर दिया जाएगा। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि नशा तस्करों ने प्रदेश के युवाओं का भविष्य खोखला कर दिया है, इसलिए उन्हें कड़ी से कड़ी सजा मिलनी चाहिए। सजा भी ऐसी हो कि एक उदाहरण बन जाए, ताकि लोग नशे की तस्करी करने से पहले सोचे।
 


 

drug peddling drug smuggling captain amarinder singh punjab government

ये है संजय दत्त का रियल जिगरी यार, हर मुश्किल वक्त में रहा साथ

रणबीर कपूर स्टारर और संजय दत्त की जिंदगी पर आधरित फिल्म 'संजू' बॉक्स ऑफिस पर शानदार प्रदर्शन कर रही है। 'संजू' में रणबीर कपूर के बाद किसी कलाकार की सबसे ज्यादा तारीफ हो रही है तो वो हैं परेश रावल और विक्की कौशल।

2 जुलाई 2018

HEADLINES 5 PM 1:23

"दिल्ली के बुराड़ी कांड में तांत्रिक का हाथ" समेत 5 बड़ी खबरें

2 जुलाई 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:07

ये जनाब उंगली से कर देते हैं नारियल में छेद

2 जुलाई 2018

a dog delivers milk door to door 1:14

8 साल का कुत्ता गांव में बांटता है दूध

2 जुलाई 2018

things to know about smart ring 1:21

चैटिंग वाली अंगूठी का हुआ आविष्कार

2 जुलाई 2018

