Sukma: सुरक्षा बलों और नक्सलियों के बीच हुई मुठभेड़, दोनों ओर से भीषण गोलीबारी

छत्तीसगढ़ के सुकमा जिले में सुरक्षाबलों और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़ की खबर सामने आ रही है। दोनों ओर से भीषण गोलीबारी हुई है। बताया जा रहा है कि मुठभेड़ जिले के के चिंतागुफा थाना क्षेत्र के केदवाल गांव के पास जंगल क्षेत्र में हुई है।

Chhattisgarh | Encounter breaks out between naxals and security forces in the forest area near Kedwal village under Chintagupha PS limits in Sukma