Petrol and Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 84 per litre (increase by Rs 0.15) & Rs 75.45 per litre (increase by Rs 0.20), repectively. Petrol & Diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 91.34 litre (increase by Rs 0.14) & Rs 80.10 (increase by Rs 0.21), respectively. pic.twitter.com/jSSCKuOupa