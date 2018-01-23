Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Business ›   Personal Finance ›   sbi wants from fm to increase tax exemption limit to 3 lakh per year

बजट 2018: एसबीआई को उम्मीद, इस बार इनकम टैक्स में मिलेगी 3 लाख की छूट

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 03:07 PM IST
sbi wants from fm to increase tax exemption limit to 3 lakh per year
sbi
देश के सबसे बड़े बैंक एसबीआई ने माना है कि इस बार के बजट में पर्सनल इनकम टैक्स में कम से कम 3 लाख रुपये की छूट लोगों को मिलनी चाहिए। ऐसा होने से करीब 75 लाख टैक्सपेयर्स को फायदा होगा, जिनकी सैलरी सातवें वेतन आयोग के अनुसार काफी बढ़ गई है। 

सरकार पर पड़ेगा 7500 करोड़ का भार
एसबीआई की रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि अगर सरकार मौजूदा मकान खरीदारों के लिए ब्याज भुगतान की आयकर से छूट सीमा दो लाख से बढ़ाकर ढाई लाख करती है तो 75 लाख मकान खरीदारों को राहत मिलेगी और सरकार पर 7500 करोड़ रुपये का वित्तीय भार पड़ेगा।

गौरतलब है कि एनडीए सरकार का यह आखिरी पूर्णकालिक बजट है। इस बार 29 जनवरी को इकोनॉमिक सर्वे और एक फरवरी को आम बजट पेश किया जाएगा।

इस रिपोर्ट में बैंक डिपॉजिट के जरिये बचत को बढ़ावा देने की भी वकालत की गई है।  वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली 1 फरवरी को मौजूदा सरकार का पांचवां और अंतिम पूरा बजट पेश करने जा रहे हैं। सरकार ने 1 990-92 से धीरे धीरे आयकर स्लैब को 22,000 रुपये से बढ़ाकर 2014-15 में 2.5 लाख कर दिया है।

दूसरी रिपोर्टों के मुताबिक़ बार बजट में 60 साल से ज्यादा और 80 साल से कम के सीनियर सिटीजन के लिए टैक्स छूट सीमा 3.50 लाख रुपये और 80 साल और उससे अधिक उम्र के सुपर सीनियर सिटीजन के लिए छूट 5.50 लाख रुपये या इससे ज्यादा हो सकती है।

RELATED

इनकम टैक्स की छूट सीमा बढ़ाने को लेकर तीन प्रस्तावों पर विचार किया जा रहा है। ये तीन प्रस्ताव वित्त मंत्रालय के अधिकारियों ने इकनॉमिस्ट और टैक्स एक्सपर्ट के साथ बातचीत करके बनाए हैं। इस पर अंतिम फैसला पीएमओ के साथ मीटिंग के बाद किया जाएगा।
sbi tax exemption budget 2018

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

film raaz star dino morea come back in bollywood watch this video
Bollywood

9 साल तक लाइमलाइट से गायब रहा बिपाशा का एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड, 1 हिट और 25 फ्लॉप देकर अब कर रहा ये काम

23 जनवरी 2018

ram gopal varma share google static where mia malkova more search than pm modi and mukesh ambani
Bollywood

राम गोपाल वर्मा का दावा, मोदी-अंबानी से ज्यादा सर्च होती है God, Sex And Truth की एक्ट्रेस मिया

23 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut touch feet of karan johar on indias next superstar set
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत ने करण जौहर के पैर छूकर बोली ऐसी बात, रियलिटी शो के सेट पर छा गया सन्नाटा

23 जनवरी 2018

jiah khan suicide case court rejects rabiya application sooraj pancholi
Bollywood

जिया खान मर्डर: सूरज पंचोली पर नहीं चलेगा रेप-हत्या का केस, कोर्ट ने दी बड़ी राहत

23 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 winner shilpa shinde share a photo with salman khan
Television

Bigg Boss 11: सलमान को 'मिस' कर रहीं शिल्पा शिंदे, इस तरह कही दिल की बात

23 जनवरी 2018

indian cricketer Hardik Pandya Dating Hottie with actress Elli Avram
Bollywood

इस बोल्ड हीरोइन के साथ प्यार की पींगे लड़ा रहे हार्दिक पांड्या, भाई की शादी में परिवार से मिलवाया

23 जनवरी 2018

3 songs of shreya ghoshal have been cut from the padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के विरोध्‍ा से इस फेमस सिंगर को हुआ नुकसान, ट्वीट कर निकाला गुस्सा

23 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant luv tyagi ready for onscreen romance splitsvilla
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के इस कंटेस्टेंट की खुली किस्मत, अब करेगा ऑनस्क्रीन रोमांस

23 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 22th january to 28th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 22 से 28 जनवरी: 6 राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा यह हफ्ता

23 जनवरी 2018

shah rukh khan world economic forum crystal award davos
Bollywood

शाहरुख ने खुलेआम हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस से कर दी ऐसी मांग, बोले- 'बच्चों को आ जाएगी शर्म'

23 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

govt cuts interest rates on small saving scheme
Personal Finance

सरकार ने दिया झटका, छोटी बचत योजनाओं पर घटाई ब्याज दर

बैंकों से मिलने वाले लोन की ब्याज दरों में कटौती की उम्‍मीद लगाए बैठे लोगों को सरकार ने उल्टा झटका दे दिया है।

28 दिसंबर 2017

telecom bill will become cheaper in 2018 as ministry moves this big proposal
Personal Finance

2018 में सस्ता हो सकता है आपके मोबाइल का बिल, टेलिकॉम मंत्रालय ने की ये बड़ी सिफारिश

28 दिसंबर 2017

only two percent people pay income tax despite increase in number of taxpayers
Personal Finance

देश में केवल 2 फीसदी लोग भरते हैं इनकम टैक्स, टैक्सपेयर्स की संख्या बढ़ने के बावजूद घटा आंकड़ा

25 दिसंबर 2017

you will get rs 200 new note in atm by november end as banks starts testing
Personal Finance

नवंबर के बाद ATM में मिलने लगेगा 200 का नोट, बैंकों ने शुरू की तैयारी

4 सितंबर 2017

rbi to introduce new rupees 200 note by september first week
Personal Finance

सितंबर से मार्केट में आएगा 200 रुपये का नोट, सरकार ने जारी किया नोटिफिकेशन

23 अगस्त 2017

SBI is going to give customers this new rule on minimum balance
Personal Finance

खुशखबरी! SBI जल्द देने जा रहा है मिनिमम बैलेंस न रखने वालों को ये बड़ी सौगात

17 सितंबर 2017

these 3 banks gives diwali gift to their customers on dussehra
Personal Finance

दशहरे से पहले इन 3 बड़े बैंकों ने दिया दिवाली गिफ्ट, सस्ती होगी ईएमआई

29 सितंबर 2017

pics of new 50 rupee note viral on social media, rbi to release it soon
Personal Finance

RBI जल्द जारी करेगा 50 रुपये का नया नोट, गांधी के साथ हम्पी के रथ का फोटो

24 अगस्त 2017

rbi issues circular to banks, ask them to feed maximum 100 rs note in atm by diwali
Personal Finance

अक्टूबर से ATM मशीन से नहीं निकलेंगे 500-2000 के नोट

10 अगस्त 2017

Related Videos

बर्थडे पर जानें 1 रुपये का इतिहास, आज हुआ 100 साल का...

30 नवंबर 1917 को तब की अंग्रेज सरकार ने एक रुपये के नोट का देश में प्रचलन शुरू किया था।

30 नवंबर 2017

In these 4 ways you can link Aadhaar card with your voter id card special story 2:17

अपने वोटर आईडी कार्ड को ऐसे करें आधार से लिंक, वीडियो में देखें 4 तरीके

30 नवंबर 2017

RBI states Senior Citizen and divyang to get banking facilities at home Special story 1:47

बुजुर्गों और दिव्यांगों को RBI ने दिया बड़ा तोहफा

10 नवंबर 2017

websites selling old currency notes of 500 and 1000 rupees online special story 2:18

500-1000 के पुराने नोट हुए महंगे, ध्यान रहे कहीं शौक जेल न पहुंचा दे

7 नवंबर 2017

take care of these things while shopping online with credit card special story 2:27

ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग करते समय क्रेडिट कार्ड यूजर्स बरतें ये सावधानी

17 अक्टूबर 2017

Recommended

Currency note will be like printed electoral bonds
India News

करेंसी नोट जैसी होगी चुनावी बांड की प्रिंटिंग 

4 जनवरी 2018

State Bank of India has reduced its Base Rate by 30 basis points to 8.65 percentage
Banking Beema

नए साल पर SBI ने दिया ग्राहकों को तोहफा, बेस रेट में 0.30 फीसदी की कटौती 

1 जनवरी 2018

Finance minister Arun jaitley statement on RBI holding back Rs 2,000 notes
India News

2000 रुपए का नोट बंद होगा या नहीं? वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने दिया बड़ा बयान

22 दिसंबर 2017

state bank of India changed IFSC code of its 1300 branches
India News

स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया ने 1300 शाखाओं के IFSC कोड बदले

10 दिसंबर 2017

arun Jaitley launches special yono sbi app
Technology

वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने लांच किया SBI का खास YONO ऐप

25 नवंबर 2017

The State Bank of India happened to have some senses
Azamgarh

स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि सबके होश उड़ गए

14 नवंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.