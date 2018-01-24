अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Business ›   Personal Finance ›   government to curb cash transactions at bank branch, too incentivise digital platform

नकद लेन-देन की संख्या पर लगेगी लगाम, बजट में सरकार कर सकती है बड़ी घोषणा

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 01:54 PM IST
government to curb cash transactions at bank branch, too incentivise digital platform
bank
कैशलेस इकोनॉमी के सपने को पूरा करने के लिए केंद्र सरकार अब नकद लेनदेन को पूरी तरह से खत्म करने की योजना पर काम कर रही है। इसकी घोषणा बजट में की जा सकती है। वित्त मंत्रालय ने इसका पूरा खाका तैयार कर लिया है। 

कैश ट्रांजेक्शन करना हो जाएगा महंगा
सरकार का जो प्लान है, उसके मुताबिक कैश ट्रांजेक्शन करना महंगा हो जाएगा। नए प्रस्ताव के मुताबिक, बैंकों की शाखाओं में नकद लेनदेन की संख्या चार से पांच तक की जा सकती है। इसके बाद होने वाले लेन-देन का शुल्क लिया जाएगा। सूत्रों के अनुसार, सभी बैंकों को नकद लेनदेन की सीमा निर्धारित करने के लिए कहा गया है। 

सभी बैंकों में लागू होगा ये नियम
पहले सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के बैंकों ने इस प्रणाली को लागू करने की योजना बनाई थी। लेकिन हाल ही में सरकार और रिजर्व बैंक के बीच हुई बैठक में सभी बैंकों में इस व्यवस्था को लागू करने पर सहमति हुई।

पिछले साल स्टेट बैंक, एचडीएफसी और आईसीआईसीआई बैंक ने अधिसूचना जारी करने के एक महीने में चार बार से अधिक बार जमा करने या वापस लेने के लिए चार्ज करना शुरू कर दिया था।

RELATED

वर्तमान में, एटीएम से पांच बार ट्रांजेक्शन कर सकते हैं। डिजिटल लेनदेन में वृद्धि करने के लिए सरकार 50,000 रुपये से अधिक के नकद लेनदेन पर शुल्क लगाने जा रही है।  
cash transaction banks digital economy

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

BIGG BOSS Ex contestant Arshi khan REVEALS Why Hina SKIPPED Her party
Bollywood

अर्शी खान ने बताया क्यों किसी पार्टी में नहीं जा रहीं, हिना खान के नए तमाशे का खुला राज

24 जनवरी 2018

most hillarious 7 scene of sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat
Bollywood

दासी पर इत्र छिड़कना और खिलजी का लिपट जाना, 'पद्मावत' के ये 7 सीन देख तालियों से गूंज उठेगा हॉल

24 जनवरी 2018

tiger shroff sister krishna shroff bikini photo viral
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ की बहन की बिकिनी फोटो फिर हुई वायरल, टॉपलेस होने पर आईं थीं चर्चा में

24 जनवरी 2018

Padmavat REVIEW: Padmaavat Movie review of deepika padukone
Movie Review

रिलीज से पहले पढ़ लीजिए 'पद्मावत' का Review, विरोध क्यों हो रहा ये समझ से बाहर

24 जनवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor share the new dialogue promo of Padmaavat
Bollywood

रिलीज के 2 दिन पहले शाहिद कपूर ने चली ऐसी चाल, 'पद्मावत' के 'खिलजी' को देंगे पटखनी

24 जनवरी 2018

Pooja Bedi IGNORE To Father Kabir Bedi and Stepmother Parveen Dusanj
Bollywood

47 की एक्ट्रेस ने 42 की सौतेली मां को बोला था चुड़ैल, अब पार्टी में की ऐसी हरकत पिता को आया गुस्सा

24 जनवरी 2018

film raaz star dino morea come back in bollywood watch this video
Bollywood

9 साल तक लाइमलाइट से गायब रहा बिपाशा का एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड, 1 हिट और 25 फ्लॉप देकर अब कर रहा ये काम

24 जनवरी 2018

ram gopal varma share google static where mia malkova more search than pm modi and mukesh ambani
Bollywood

राम गोपाल वर्मा का दावा, मोदी-अंबानी से ज्यादा सर्च होती है God, Sex And Truth की एक्ट्रेस मिया

24 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut touch feet of karan johar on indias next superstar set
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत ने करण जौहर के पैर छूकर बोली ऐसी बात, रियलिटी शो के सेट पर छा गया सन्नाटा

24 जनवरी 2018

jiah khan suicide case court rejects rabiya application sooraj pancholi
Bollywood

जिया खान मर्डर: सूरज पंचोली पर नहीं चलेगा रेप-हत्या का केस, कोर्ट ने दी बड़ी राहत

23 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

sbi wants from fm to increase tax exemption limit to 3 lakh per year
Personal Finance

बजट 2018: एसबीआई को उम्मीद, इस बार इनकम टैक्स में मिलेगी 3 लाख की छूट

देश के सबसे बड़े बैंक एसबीआई ने माना है कि इस बार के बजट में पर्सनल इनकम टैक्स में कम से कम 3 लाख रुपये की छूट लोगों को मिलनी चाहिए।

23 जनवरी 2018

govt cuts interest rates on small saving scheme
Personal Finance

सरकार ने दिया झटका, छोटी बचत योजनाओं पर घटाई ब्याज दर

28 दिसंबर 2017

telecom bill will become cheaper in 2018 as ministry moves this big proposal
Personal Finance

2018 में सस्ता हो सकता है आपके मोबाइल का बिल, टेलिकॉम मंत्रालय ने की ये बड़ी सिफारिश

28 दिसंबर 2017

only two percent people pay income tax despite increase in number of taxpayers
Personal Finance

देश में केवल 2 फीसदी लोग भरते हैं इनकम टैक्स, टैक्सपेयर्स की संख्या बढ़ने के बावजूद घटा आंकड़ा

25 दिसंबर 2017

you will get rs 200 new note in atm by november end as banks starts testing
Personal Finance

नवंबर के बाद ATM में मिलने लगेगा 200 का नोट, बैंकों ने शुरू की तैयारी

4 सितंबर 2017

rbi to introduce new rupees 200 note by september first week
Personal Finance

सितंबर से मार्केट में आएगा 200 रुपये का नोट, सरकार ने जारी किया नोटिफिकेशन

23 अगस्त 2017

SBI is going to give customers this new rule on minimum balance
Personal Finance

खुशखबरी! SBI जल्द देने जा रहा है मिनिमम बैलेंस न रखने वालों को ये बड़ी सौगात

17 सितंबर 2017

these 3 banks gives diwali gift to their customers on dussehra
Personal Finance

दशहरे से पहले इन 3 बड़े बैंकों ने दिया दिवाली गिफ्ट, सस्ती होगी ईएमआई

29 सितंबर 2017

Related Videos

बर्थडे पर जानें 1 रुपये का इतिहास, आज हुआ 100 साल का...

30 नवंबर 1917 को तब की अंग्रेज सरकार ने एक रुपये के नोट का देश में प्रचलन शुरू किया था।

30 नवंबर 2017

In these 4 ways you can link Aadhaar card with your voter id card special story 2:17

अपने वोटर आईडी कार्ड को ऐसे करें आधार से लिंक, वीडियो में देखें 4 तरीके

30 नवंबर 2017

RBI states Senior Citizen and divyang to get banking facilities at home Special story 1:47

बुजुर्गों और दिव्यांगों को RBI ने दिया बड़ा तोहफा

10 नवंबर 2017

websites selling old currency notes of 500 and 1000 rupees online special story 2:18

500-1000 के पुराने नोट हुए महंगे, ध्यान रहे कहीं शौक जेल न पहुंचा दे

7 नवंबर 2017

take care of these things while shopping online with credit card special story 2:27

ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग करते समय क्रेडिट कार्ड यूजर्स बरतें ये सावधानी

17 अक्टूबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.