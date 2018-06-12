This move of govt will benefit approx 8 lakh teachers & 15 lakh non –teaching staff who retired from State Public Universities & affiliated colleges, who wish to adopt or have adopted Pay Scales prescribed for Central Universities.#Pension #7thPayCommission #CentralUniversity— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 11, 2018
सरकारी क्षेत्र के बैंक ऑफ इंडिया ने विभिन्न अवधि के कर्ज के लिए एमसीएलआर (कोष की सीमांत लागत आधारित ब्याज दर) आधारित कर्ज दरों में 0.10 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी की है।
8 जून 2018