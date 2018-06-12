शहर चुनें

23 लाख रिटायर्ड शिक्षकों को केंद्र सरकार ने दिया तोहफा, पेंशन में किया 18 हजार तक का इजाफा

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 12 Jun 2018 04:00 PM IST
central government increases pension of retired teachers, non tachers by 18 thousand rupees
केंद्र सरकार ने 23 लाख से अधिक विश्वविद्यालयों व कॉलेजों से रिटायर्ड शिक्षकों और गैर-शैक्षणिक कर्मचारियों को बड़ा तोहफा दे दिया है। सरकार ने इनकी पेंशन में 18 हजार रुपये तक का इजाफा कर दिया है। 
सातवें वेतन आयोग का मिलेगा लाभ
इन शिक्षक-गैर शिक्षकों को सातवें वेतन आयोग का लाभ दिया गया है। सरकार के इस फैसले से केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों व यूजीसी के आधीन डीम्ड विश्वविद्यालयों के 25 हजार पेंशनरों को फायदा पहुंचेगा। इसके अलावा राज्यों के उन विश्वविद्यालयों व कॉलेजों को भी इसका लाभ मिलेगा, जिनके यहां पर सातवां वेतन आयोग लागू हो चुका है। इसमें आठ लाख शिक्षक व 15 लाख गैर-शिक्षक कर्मचारी रिटायर हो चुके हैं। 

जावेड़कर ने दी जानकारी
मानव संसाधन मंत्री प्रकाश जावेड़कर ने खुद सरकार के इस फैसले की जानकारी ट्विटर के माध्यम से दी। 


