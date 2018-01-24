अपना शहर चुनें

Paytm दे रहा है 70 रुपये तक का कैशबैक, रिपब्लिक डे पर निकाला सेल ऑफर

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 11:52 AM IST
मोबाइल वॉलेट कंपनी पेटीएम अपने यूजर्स के लिए कैशबैक ऑफर लेकर के आई है। इसके साथ ही अपने मॉल पर सामान खरीदने पर लोगों को 80 फीसदी तक का डिस्काउंट दे रही है। साथ ही कंपनी ने किसी भी तरह से मिले कैशबैक मनी को बैंक में ट्रांसफर करने पर रोक लगा दी है। 

ऐसे मिलेगा 70 रुपये का कैशबैक
पेटीएम ने अपने यूजर्स से कहा है कि 70 रुपये का कैशबैक ऐसे लोगों को देगा, जो कि कम से कम सात ऐसे ट्रांजेक्शन करेंगे, जो कि क्यूआर कोड के जरिए किए जाएंगे। कैशबैक पाने के लिए यूजर्स को फिर इसकी जानकारी कंपनी को देनी होगी, जिसके बाद उनको कैशबैक मिलेगा। 

रिपब्लिक डे पर मिल रहा है 80 फीसदी तक डिस्काउंट

कंपनी ने अपने पेटीएम मॉल पर रिपब्लिक डे सेल ऑफर निकाला हुआ है, जिसके तहत प्रोडक्ट्स की खरीदारी पर  80 फीसदी तक का डिस्काउंट और इतना ही कैशबैक ऑफर मिल रहा है। 
नहीं कर पाएंगे, कैशबैक मनी को ट्रांसफर 
