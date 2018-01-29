अपना शहर चुनें

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 06:46 AM IST
दो प्रमुख बाइक निर्माता कंपनियां अपनी इलेक्ट्रिक व फ्लेक्स इंजन वाली बाइकों के साथ भारतीय बाजार में जल्द उतरने वाली हैं। केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने यह जानकारी दी। फ्लेक्स-फ्यूल या ड्यूअल फ्यूल वाहन पेट्रोल तथा इथेनॉल दोनों ही तरह के ईंधन से चलने में सक्षम होते हैं। इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों तथा वैकल्पिक इंधन जैसे इथेनॉल से चलने वाले वाहनों को बढ़ावा देने के इच्छुक केंद्रीय परिवहन एवं जहाजरानी मंत्री नितिन गडकरी इथेनॉल पर आधारित परिवहन को आगे बढ़ाने की दिशा में इथेनॉल के उत्पादन को बढ़ाने की जरूरत पर भी जोर दे रहे हैं।

गडकरी ने बताया कि दोपहिया वाहन बनाने वाली दो प्रमुख कंपनियों ने वादा किया है कि वे इस महीने के अंत तक अपने इलेक्ट्रिक के साथ ही फ्लेक्स-इंजन वाली मोटरसाइकिलें भारतीय बाजार में उतारेंगी, जो पेट्रोल तथा इथेनॉल दोनों पर चल सकती हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि दोनों बाइकें जल्द ही बाजार में दस्तक देंगी।

मंत्री ने कहा कि ये बाइकें शत फीसदी पेट्रोल तथा शत फीसदी इथेनॉल पर चल सकती हैं। उन्होंने इथेनॉल के उत्पादन के माध्यम से कृषि को बिजली तथा ऊर्जा की दिशा में विविधिकृत करने पर भी जोर दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि देश में सात लाख करोड़ रुपये के कच्चे तेल का आयात होता है और अगर हम देसी इथेनॉल के माध्यम से दो लाख करोड़ रुपये भी बचाने में कामयाब रहे, तो यह कृषि अर्थव्यवस्था को बदलकर रख देगा। एजेंसी  
