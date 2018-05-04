शहर चुनें

डिजिटल ट्रांजेक्शन करने पर मिलेगी 2 फीसदी छूट, चीनी पर सेस लगाने पर दो हफ्ते में होगा विचारः जेटली

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 04 May 2018 03:51 PM IST
जीएसटी काउंसिल ने देश भर के करोड़ों नागरिकों को डिजिटल ट्रांजेक्शन करने पर 2 फीसदी छूट देने की घोषणा की है। वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली की अध्यक्षता में हुई 27वीं बैठक के बाद खुद उन्होंने इसकी घोषणा की। 
मिलेगी 100 रुपये की अधिकतम छूट 

जेटली ने कहा कि लोगों को डिजिटल ट्रांजेक्शन करने पर अधिकतम 100 रुपये की छूट मिलेगी। कैशलेस लेनदेन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए काउंसिल ने यह कदम उठाया है। इसके साथ ही चीनी पर सेस लगाने को लेकर के काउंसिल 5 मंत्रियों का अलग से एक समूह का गठन करेगा जो कि  दो हफ्ते में अपनी रिपोर्ट को सौंपेगा।  
 
कलेक्शन अच्छा होने पर जताई खुशी

