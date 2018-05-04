Sugarcane farmers are in deep distress. A separate group of 5 ministers within 2 weeks will make a recommendation to meet contingency of this kind when the cost of a commodity is higher than its selling price. Committee will be announced with in next 2 days: FM Arun Jaitley pic.twitter.com/fgyOm4bvxA— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2018
Eventually Central govt should hold 50% and state govts will hold 50% collectively. The collective share of state govts will be pro-rata divided among the states as per their GST ratios: FM Jaitley after GST Council meet— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2018
There were several items on the agenda and detailed discussion on the first year's revenue collection. Members expressed satisfaction over revenue growth: Union finance Minister Arun Jaitley after GST Council meeting pic.twitter.com/T4AXHyGb19— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2018
2 मई 2018