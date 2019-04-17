माल्या ने साधा सरकार पर निशाना, कहा एयर इंडिया को बचाया लेकिन जेट की मदद नहीं की

Even though we were fierce competitors, my sympathies go out to Naresh and Neeta Goyal who built Jet Airways that India should be extremely proud of. Fine Airline providing vital connectivity and class service. Sad that so many Airlines have bitten the dust in India. Why ?— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) April 16, 2019
Even though Jet was a major competitor to Kingfisher at the time I feel sorry to see such a large private airline on the brink of failure when Government used 35K crores of public funds to bail out Air India. Just being a PSU is no excuse for discrimination.— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) April 16, 2019
स्पाइसजेट की अपने घरेलू बेड़े में 90 सीट वाले पांच और बॉम्बार्डियर विमानों को शामिल करने की योजना है। जेट एयरवेज के विमानों की संख्या कम हो जाने के कारण मांग और आपूर्ति में अंतर पैदा हो गया है इसलिए कंपनी ने ये कदम उठाया।
16 अप्रैल 2019