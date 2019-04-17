शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Business ›   Corporate ›   Vijay Mallya said government helped Air India but not helped Jet Airways

माल्या ने साधा सरकार पर निशाना, कहा एयर इंडिया को बचाया लेकिन जेट की मदद नहीं की

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 17 Apr 2019 12:24 PM IST
Vijay Mallya said government helped Air India but not helped Jet Airways
ख़बर सुनें
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रही एयरलाइन कंपनी जेट एयरवेज के लेकर भगोड़े शराब कारोबारी विजय माल्या ने दुख जताया है। माल्या ने ट्वीट कर जेट एयरवेज के डूबने को लेकर सहानुभूति जताई है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 

माल्या ने ट्विटर पर कहा कि जेट के प्रतियोगी होने के बाद भी मेरी सहानुभूति कंपनी के पूर्व निदेशक नरेश गोयल और उनकी पत्नी गीता गोयल के साथ है। उन्होंने कहा कि नरेश गोयल पर भारत गर्व महसूस कर सकता है। जेट एयलाइन लोगों को अच्छी सर्विस देती आई है। 
 

माल्या ने एक अन्य ट्वीट में लिखा कि जेट और किंगफिशर बड़े प्रतियोगी थे। लेकिन तब भी मुझे जेट के डूबने का दुख है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर सरकार ने पब्लिक का 35000 करोड़ देकर एयर इंडिया को बचाया था, तो जेट एयरवेज को क्यों नहीं बचा रही? पीएसयू होने के कारण इतना बड़ा फर्क आ जाता है। 

Recommended

Bollywood

60 के दशक की ये हीरोइन नहीं संभाल पाई अपना स्टारडम, लोगों को देखकर भागने लगती थी

17 अप्रैल 2019

libi rana
libi rana
libi rana
libi rana
Bollywood

60 के दशक की ये हीरोइन नहीं संभाल पाई अपना स्टारडम, लोगों को देखकर भागने लगती थी

17 अप्रैल 2019

रोहित शेखर तिवारी और उनकी पत्नी अपूर्वा शुक्ला (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

यूपी-उत्तराखंड के पूर्व सीएम एनडी तिवारी के पुत्र रोहित शेखर का हृदय गति रुकने से निधन

17 अप्रैल 2019

सियासत के ये 5 दिग्गज नेता, जिनकी कविताएं भी समूचे देश में हुई हिट...
Kavya Charcha

सियासत के ये 5 दिग्गज नेता, जिनकी कविताएं भी समूचे देश में हुई हिट...

16 अप्रैल 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
UP Board 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
हनुमान जयंती 2019
Religion

इस हनुमान जयंती पर बने शुभ संयोग में करें ये 10 उपाय, पूरी होगी आपकी हर मनोकामना

16 अप्रैल 2019

rashifal
Predictions

17 अप्रैल राशिफल : शुभ योग के चलते चार राशियों को मिल सकता है अचानक लाभ, पढ़ें बुधवार का राशिफल

16 अप्रैल 2019

दूसरा चरण- दिग्गजों का महामुकाबला
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: दूसरे चरण में इन हॉट सीटों पर दिग्गजों के बीच महामुकाबला, कौन मारेगा बाजी?

17 अप्रैल 2019

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
ज्योतिष समाधान

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
विज्ञापन
vijay mallya naresh goyal jet airways kingfisher air india airline जेट एयरवेज विजय माल्या किंगफिशर नरेश गोयल
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

गुरुद्वारा करतरपुर साहिब, पाकिस्तान (फाइल फोटो)
Pakistan

बाड़ से तय होंगी करतारपुर कॉरिडोर की सीमाएं, भारत-पाक बैठक में हुई चर्चा

17 अप्रैल 2019

वेनेजुएला में संकट
World

सालों से संकट से जूझ रहा है वेनेजुएला, अब राष्ट्रपति ने मदद लेने के लिए दी मंजूरी

17 अप्रैल 2019

अमेरिका से मोदी को फिर से पीएम बनाने के लिए वोट मांगने आईं मंजरी
Kanpur

अमेरिका से आकर मोदी को पीएम बनाने के लिए वोट मांग रहीं मंजरी, बोलीं-पूरे विश्व में है उनका सम्मान

17 अप्रैल 2019

FIR
Delhi NCR

सख्ती: अस्पतालों में मारपीट-हंगामे पर तुरंत होगी एफआईआर

17 अप्रैल 2019

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
America

अमेरिका ने जारी की एडवाइजरी, कहा- पाकिस्तान के इलाकों में जाने से बरतें सावधानी

17 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
जहूर वटाली (फाइल फोटो)
India News

टेरर फंडिंग: कारोबारी जहूर वटाली की 6.19 करोड़ की संपत्ति अटैच

17 अप्रैल 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप-नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
America

भारत के साथ अमेरिकी रिश्ते को ट्रंप ने दिया नया आयाम: रिपोर्ट

17 अप्रैल 2019

अमित शाह
India News

कानों देखी : मंथन में व्यस्त है अमित शाह की टीम

16 अप्रैल 2019

कोबरा सांप का खून पीती लड़की
Bizarre News

यहां की लड़कियां चाय-कॉफी की तरह पीती हैं जहरीले कोबरा का खून, वजह आपको कर देगी हैरान

16 अप्रैल 2019

ओआर10
World

इस ग्रह के नामकरण का मौका लोगों को मिला, 12 साल में नाम नहीं रख पाए वैज्ञानिक

16 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

jet airways news: spicejet to take this step because of jet airways
Corporate

जेट एयरवेज की वजह से स्पाइसजेट उठाने जा रही है कदम, इन्हें करेगी अपनी कंपनी में शामिल

स्पाइसजेट की अपने घरेलू बेड़े में 90 सीट वाले पांच और बॉम्बार्डियर विमानों को शामिल करने की योजना है। जेट एयरवेज के विमानों की संख्या कम हो जाने के कारण मांग और आपूर्ति में अंतर पैदा हो गया है इसलिए कंपनी ने ये कदम उठाया।

16 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
Reliance Jio crosses 300 million customer mark
Corporate

मुकेश अंबानी ने हासिल किया नया मुकाम, रिलायंस जियो के ग्राहकों की संख्या 30 करोड़ के पार

14 अप्रैल 2019

jaguar land rover bleeds tata motors, massive loss to company in q3
Corporate

टाटा मोटर्स को ले डूबा जगुआर-लैंडरोवर, हुआ 27 हजार करोड़ का घाटा

7 फरवरी 2019

Binny Bansal Flipkart
Corporate

फ्लिपकार्ट के सीईओ बिन्नी बंसल ने दिया इस्तीफा, निजी तौर पर गड़बड़ी करने का है आरोप

13 नवंबर 2018

reliance jio mukseh ambani to sell infra companies to brook field asset company to clear debt
Corporate

कर्ज घटाने के लिए रिलायंस इंफ्रा को बेचेंगे मुकेश अंबानी

8 फरवरी 2019

modi government shortlist 18 companies for 2019 loksabha elections
Corporate

2019 चुनावः 18 कंपनियों को किया सरकार ने शॉर्टलिस्ट, धांसू प्रचार के लिए बनाया प्लान

21 दिसंबर 2018

michigan based floracraft gifts 4 million dollar as bonus to its employees
Corporate

क्रिसमस गिफ्टः इस कंपनी ने प्रत्येक कर्मचारी को दिया 14 लाख का बोनस

24 दिसंबर 2018

dabur promoter pradip burman property to be attached for alleged violation of fema act
Corporate

डाबर समूह को झटकाः फेमा कानून के तहत जब्त होगी प्रदीप बर्मन की 20.8 करोड़ की संपत्ति

15 दिसंबर 2018

टाटा संस के चेयरमैन एन चंद्रशेखरन (फाइल फोेटो)
Corporate

नुकसान कम करने के लिए 10 हिस्सों में बांटी गईं टाटा ग्रुप की सभी कंपनियां

4 मार्च 2019

mukesh ambani in top list of forbes for 11th consecutive year
Corporate

फोर्ब्स की सूची में लगातार 11वें साल मुकेश अंबानी पहले स्थान पर काबिज

4 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO : बैंक रोजाना आपके खाते में डालेगा 100 रुपये, जानिए आरबीआई का यह नियम

जब बैंक ग्राहक एटीएम से पैसे निकालने का प्रयास करते हैं, तब उसके खाते से पैसे तो कटते हैं, लेकिन एटीएम से पैसे निकलते नहीं हैं। अगर आपके साथ भी ऐसा होता है तो आपके लिए ये जानना जरूरी है कि आपका बैंक रोजाना जुर्माने के तौर पर आपको 100 रुपये देगा।

13 अप्रैल 2019

VIDEO : roohafza fresh stock is not available in most cities of northern india 168

VIDEO: उत्तर भारत के बाजार में नहीं मिल रहा है 'रूहअफजा', हमदर्द बोला-जारी है उत्पादन

13 अप्रैल 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 1:45

एक मैसेज खाली कर सकता है आपका अकाउंट

8 अप्रैल 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:16

वोट के बदले मिलेगी पेट्रोल-डीजल के दामों पर छूट

8 अप्रैल 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 2:01

नए वित्त वर्ष में जान लीजिए पैसे बचाने के ये नियम

3 अप्रैल 2019

Related

the man who established Raymond vijaypat singhania sacked from chairman emeritus post
Corporate

जिसने की थी रेमंड की स्थापना, उसी को कंपनी ने किया बर्खास्त

17 अक्टूबर 2018

sebi fortis healthcare singh brothers done fraud of 4 billion rupees
Corporate

सिंह बंधुओं ने फोर्टिस में किया अरबों का घोटाला, सेबी ने दिया पैसे वापस करने का आदेश

18 अक्टूबर 2018

one day amazon will fail and go bankrupt says jeff bejos
Corporate

अगर इस बात का नहीं रखा ध्यान तो एक दिन दिवालिया होकर डूब सकती है अमेजनः जेफ बेजोस

17 नवंबर 2018

reliance jio chief mukesh ambani in top 10 list of foreign policy magazine
Corporate

Jio की वजह से मुकेश अंबानी ने फिर से मारी बाजी, इस टॉप 10 लिस्ट में हुए शामिल

16 जनवरी 2019

flipkart founder sachin bansal invest 150 crore in app based cab company ola
Corporate

OLA की सवारी करेंगे सचिन बंसल, 150 करोड़ का किया निवेश

14 जनवरी 2019

फाइल फोटो--अरुंधति भट्टाचार्य
Corporate

रिलांयस के बोर्ड में निदेशक बनीं पूर्व एसबीआई चीफ अरुंधति भट्टाचार्य

19 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.