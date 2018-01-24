अपना शहर चुनें

आइडिया को हुआ अब तक का सबसे बड़ा घाटा, TRAI का यह नियम बना बड़ी वजह

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 03:08 PM IST
idea cellular post its biggest ever quarterly loss
idea
सबसे बड़ी टेलिकॉम कंपनियों में शुमार आइडिया सेल्युलर को इस वित्त वर्ष की तीसरी तिमाही में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा घाटा हुआ है। दूरसंचार नियामक प्राधिकरण ट्राई द्वारा अक्टूबर में लिए गए एक फैसले के चलते आइडिया को यह घाटा उठाना पड़ा। 

13.3 फीसदी घटी आय
आइडिया की तीसरी तिमाही में आय करीब 13.3 फीसदी घट गई। बुधवार को घोषित नतीजों के मुताबिक कंपनी को 1,284 करोड़ रुपये का घाटा हुआ है। वित्त वर्ष 2018 की दूसरी तिमाही में आइडिया सेल्युलर को 1,106 करोड़ रुपये का घाटा हुआ था।

तीसरी तिमाही में आइडिया सेल्युलर की आय 13.3 फीसदी घटकर 6,510 करोड़ रुपये रही है। वित्त वर्ष 2018 की दूसरी तिमाही में आइडिया सेल्युलर की आय 7,510 करोड़ रुपये रही थी।

ट्राई ने घटा दिया था IUC चार्ज
ट्राई ने अक्टूबर में इंटरकनेक्शन चार्ज को घटा दिया था। इस वजह से कंपनी को ज्यादा घाटा हुआ है। इंटरकनेक्शन चार्जेस वह चार्ज है, जिसका टेलिकॉम कंपनियां एक-दूसरे के नेटवर्क पर होने वाली कॉल को पूरा करने के लिए भुगतान करती हैं।

इंटरकनेक्शन चार्ज से ही सबसे ज्यादा कंपनियों को कमाई होती है। इस नियम के चलते आइडिया को 820 करोड़ रुपये का नुकसान हुआ है। वहीं कंपनी की इनकम में भी भारी गिरावट दर्ज की गई, जो दिसंबर, 2017 में समाप्त तिमाही के दौरान 25 फीसदी घटकर 6510 करोड़ रुपए रह गया। 

6 फीसदी टूटा शेयर

नतीजे जारी होने के बाद आइडिया सेल्युलर के स्टॉक में लगभग 6 फीसदी की गिरावट दर्ज की गई।
