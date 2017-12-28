बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अब हर महीने नहीं बढ़ेंगे एलपीजी के दाम, सरकार कर सकती है ये बड़ा ऐलान
Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 01:05 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
हर महीने बढ़ने वाले रसोई गैस सिलेंडर (
एलपीजी
) के दामों से अगर आप परेशान हो गए हैं, तो फिर नए साल में
केंद्र सरकार
आपको एक बड़ी राहत दे सकती है।
1 अक्टूबर से नहीं बढ़े दाम
न्यूज एजेंसी पीटीआई के मुताबिक सरकार इस बारे में जल्द फैसला ले सकती है। 1 अक्टूबर से तेल मार्केटिंग कंपनियों ने एलपीजी का दाम नहीं बढ़ाया है। हालांकि मार्च 2018 तक सब्सिडी खत्म करने के लिए सरकार और कंपनियां अपनी तरफ से पूरी कोशिश कर रही हैं।
17 महीनों में बढ़ाए 19 बार दाम
तेल कंपनियों ने अक्टूबर तक पिछले 17 महीनों में 19 बार दाम बढ़ा दिए हैं। इस तरह एलपीजी के प्राइस में 76.50 रुपये की बढ़ोतरी हो गई है। सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र की इंडियन ऑयल कारपोरेशन, भारत पेट्रोलियम व हिंदुस्तान पेट्रोलियम पिछले साल जुलाई से ही एलपीजी के दाम हर महीने पहली तारीख को बढ़ाती आ रही है ताकि सरकारी सब्सिडी को 2018 तक समाप्त किया जा सके।
देश भर में हैं 18 करोड़ से अधिक उपभोक्ता
देश भर में करीब 18.11 करोड़ एलपीजी उपभोक्ता हैं जो सब्सिडी वाला सिलेंडर लेते हैं। इनमें 3 करोड़ गरीब महिलाएं भी शामिल हैं, जिनको उज्जवला स्कीम के तहत मुफ्त कनेक्शन दिया गया था। इसके अलावा 2.66 करोड़ उपभोक्ता ऐसे हैं जिन्होंने अपनी सब्सिडी को छोड़ दिया है।
