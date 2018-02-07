अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Business ›   Corporate ›   government initiates investigation on 884 companies under pmla

884 कंपनियों पर गिरी गाज, मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग कानून के तहत शुरू हुई कार्रवाई

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 12:00 PM IST
government initiates investigation on 884 companies under pmla
केंद्र सरकार ने 884 कंपनियों पर मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। इन कंपनियों की 5 हजार करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की संपत्ति को सरकार ने अटैच भी कर लिया है और जांच शुरू कर दी है। 

रद्द नहीं किया गया है रजिस्ट्रेशन
केंद्रीय कॉर्पोरेट राज्य मंत्री पीपी चौधरी ने राज्य सभा को लिखित जवाब देते हुए कहा है कि फिलहाल इन कंपनियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन रद्द नहीं किया गया है। हालांकि इन 884 कंपनियों में केवल 58 के खिलाफ पीएमएलए के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। बाकी कंपनियों के खिलाफ जांच चल रही है। 

2.26 लाख कंपनियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन किया रद्द

RELATED

चौधरी ने बताया कि पिछले दो साल से ज्यादा समय से किसी तरह का बिजनेस नहीं कर रहीं करीब 2.26 लाख कंपनियों के रजिस्ट्रेशन को रद्द कर दिया गया। इसके साथ ही 3 लाख से अधिक लोगों को किसी भी कंपनी का डायरेक्टर बनने से रोक लगा दी है। इनमें से 2 लाख लोग ऐसी कंपनियों के डायरेक्टर थे, जिनका रजिस्ट्रेशन रद्द कर दिया गया है। 
pmla money laundering companies

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra celebrating Rose Day before Valentine's Day
Bollywood

Bigg Boss के घर से बाहर आते ही एक हुए पुनीश-बंदगी, ऐसे सेलिब्रेट किया Rose day

7 फरवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor does not want to face-off with Ranveer Singh after Padmaavats success
Bollywood

पद्मावत हिट होने का बाद भी आखिर क्यों रणवीर से नजरें बचा रहें हैं शाहिद

7 फरवरी 2018

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra shoot their film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar at delhi railway station
Bollywood

आखिर दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर क्या करने पहुंचे अर्जुन और परिणीति, वजह दिलचस्प

7 फरवरी 2018

Miss World Manushi Chhillar says everyone has to take responsibility of menstrual hygiene
Bollywood

वर्ल्ड टूर पर निकलीं मानुषी ने पीरियड्स पर दिया बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- ऐसे आएगा बदलाव

7 फरवरी 2018

After marriage Anushka and Virat may come together in the Koffee with Karan show
Bollywood

शादी के बाद पहली बार टीवी पर दिखेंगे विराट और अनुष्का, शो के नाम का भी खुलासा

7 फरवरी 2018

Akshay Kumar film Gold teaser sets new record, becomes most watched in 2018
Bollywood

PADMAN से पहले अक्षय कुमार पर बरसा 'गोल्ड', टीजर ने रिलीज होते ही बनाया बड़ा रिकॉर्ड

7 फरवरी 2018

sara ali khan rejects 7 scripts, to work with big bollywood stars only
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू से पहले ही सैफ की शहजादी ने दिखाए तेवर, 7 फिल्में रिजेक्ट कर ऐसा ऐलान

7 फरवरी 2018

Priyanka Chopra reveals her biggest secret about relationship
Bollywood

अमेरिकी एक्टर के प्यार में पागल हो चुकी थीं प्रियंका, टूटने के बाद कर ली ऐसी हालत

7 फरवरी 2018

Kareena Kapoor Khan wants to do biopic on Maharani Gayatri Devi
Bollywood

कंगना की राह पर निकलीं करीना, बड़े पर्दे पर निभाना चाहती हैं इस महारानी का रोल

7 फरवरी 2018

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika the queen of jhansi's release date postpones to August 2018 from April
Bollywood

विवादों में 'मणिकर्णिका: द क्वीन ऑफ झांसी', अप्रैल में रिलीज पर मंडराया खतरा

7 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

idea cellular post its biggest ever quarterly loss
Corporate

आइडिया को हुआ अब तक का सबसे बड़ा घाटा, TRAI का यह नियम बना बड़ी वजह

सबसे बड़ी टेलिकॉम कंपनियों में शुमार आइडिया सेल्युलर को इस वित्त वर्ष की तीसरी तिमाही में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा घाटा हुआ है।

24 जनवरी 2018

now travel to 7 cities in india with rupees 99 base fare
Corporate

इन 7 शहरों में कीजिए 99 रुपये में सफर, ये हवाई कंपनी दे रही है आपको मौका

15 जनवरी 2018

trucks speed up by 150 kilometer after gst implemented from july 1
Corporate

जीएसटी लागू होने के बाद ज्यादा दूरी नाप रहे ट्रक, चुंगी खत्म होने से बढ़ी ट्रकों की रफ्तार

1 जनवरी 2018

all companies data become online, jaitely says that chances of fraud becomes minimal
Corporate

सरकार का शिकंजा, कंपनियां नहीं कर पाएंगी घोटाला, जनता रखेगी नजर

19 जनवरी 2018

Satyam scam: Markets regulator Sebi banned global auditing firm Price Waterhouse Network
Corporate

सत्यम घोटाला: ऑडिटिंग फर्म प्राइस वाटरहाउस पर सेबी ने लगाया दो साल का बैन

11 जनवरी 2018

Sebi proposal mandating listed companies to make public disclosures within a day of loan defaults
Corporate

सेबी का नया नियम, स्टॉक एक्सचेंज को डिफॉल्ट की जानकारी तुरंत देना अनिवार्य

15 जनवरी 2018

sbi lay off's ten thousand employees in last six month
Corporate

SBI में शुरू हुआ छंटनी का दौर, छह महीने में 10 हजार से अधिक को नौकरी से निकाला

14 नवंबर 2017

coca cola india becomes first company to have monthly appraisals
Corporate

ये बड़ी कंपनी हर महीने कर रही है अपने कर्मचारियों का अप्रेजल, जानिए खास बातें

8 अक्टूबर 2017

spicejet ajay singh set to become new owner of ndtv, will have editorial rights too
Corporate

स्पाइसजेट के अजय सिंह हो सकते हैं NDTV के नए मालिक, 40 फीसदी हिस्सेदारी खरीदने की चर्चा

22 सितंबर 2017

Related Videos

रेलवे गोदाम में लगी भयंकर आग, लाखों का माल हुआ खाक

उत्तर-प्रदेश के वाराणसी के अलीपुर स्थित रेलवे के माल गोदाम में मंगलवार देर रात अचानक भीषण आग लग गई। आग पर काबू पाने के लिए करीब एक दर्जन दमकल को घंटों तक मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। आग कैसे लगी और इसकी वजह क्या है फिलहाल इसका पता लगाया जा रहा है।

7 फरवरी 2018

Man commits suicide inside Northeast Express train INCIDENT DISCLOSED AT MUGHALSARAI STATION 2:02

चलती ट्रेन में घंटों तक लाश ने किया सफर, सकते में आई पुलिस

7 फरवरी 2018

Three arrested for cutting down over 100 trees in smbhal 1:32

ये हैं आपकी हरियाली के हत्यारे, रातो-रात चढ़ा दी बलि

7 फरवरी 2018

Top ten headlines with news of yogi cabinet decision on up basic shiksha parishad 2:40

देशभर के युवा कर सकेंगे यूपी बेसिक शिक्षकों के लिए आवेदन समेत सुबह की 10 बड़ी खबरें

7 फरवरी 2018

Avoid these foods to prevent diabetes 0:54

डायबिटीज से बचना है तो न खाएं ये चीजें!

7 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.