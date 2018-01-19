Download App
सरकार का शिकंजा, कंपनियां नहीं कर पाएंगी घोटाला, जनता रखेगी नजर

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 05:21 PM IST
all companies data become online, jaitely says that chances of fraud becomes minimal
अब देश में कार्यरत कोई भी बड़ी या छोटी कंपनी किसी भी तरह का घोटाला आसानी से नहीं कर पायेगी। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि देश की सभी कंपनियों के आंकड़े शुक्रवार से ऑनलाइन कर दिए गए हैं। कॉरपोरेट कार्य मंत्रालय के राष्ट्रीय सीएसआर डेटा पोर्टल और कॉरपोरेट डेटा पोर्टल के उद्घाटन करते हुए वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने कहा कि जनता आसानी से किसी भी कंपनी द्वारा किए गए घोटाले को आसानी से पकड़ सकेगी। 

उन्होंने कहा कि इस सुविधा ने सभी कंपनियों पर दबाव बनाया है कि वे नियम-कानूनों का अनुपालन ठीक से करें।

इसके हैं लाभ
कॉरपोरेट मामलों के मंत्रालय का भी प्रभार संभाल रहे जेटली ने कहा इसका प्रमुख लाभ यह है कि इसने सभी पर दबाव बनाया है कि वे नियम-कानूनों का अनुपालन ठीक से करें। हर कोई अब यह जानता है कि यदि कुछ भी अनुचित हुआ तो उसके पकड़े जाने की संभावना बहुत बढ़ गई है।

उन्होंने कहा कि डाटा के ऑनलाइन उपलब्ध होने से किसी भी अनियमिता पर विरोध करना आसान हो गया है। इसमें मुखौटा कंपनियों के माध्यम से कोष को इधर-उधर करना भी शामिल है। जेटली ने कहा कि इसलिए यह पारदर्शिता पूरे तंत्र के लिये अच्छी है, भारतीय कॉरपोरेट के लिए भी अच्छी है। यह अच्छा है कि आपकी जितनी जानकारी जनता को मिलनी चाहिये वह जानकारी सार्वजनिक हो रही है।

देनी होगी सीएसआर की डिटेल्स

कंपनियों के सामाजिक उत्तरदायित्व (सीएसआर) पर जेटली ने कहा कि कंपनी अधिनियम 2013 में किए गए संशोधन ने भारत में कंपनियों के कल्याणकारी कार्य को औपचारिक बना दिया है। उल्लेखनीय है कि कंपनी अधिनियम-2013 के तहत एक खास वर्ग की कंपनियों को अपने पिछले तीन साल के मुनाफे का दो प्रतिशत सीएसआर पर खर्च करना अनिवार्य बनाया गया है।
arun jaitely companies data fraud

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

