महाराष्ट्र में 24 घंटे खुलेंगी दुकानें, लेकिन इनको नहीं मिली छूट
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 02:09 PM IST
फन माॉल
पूरे महाराष्ट्र में
दुकानें
और अन्य बिजनेस प्रतिष्ठान दिन के 24 घंटे और हफ्ते के सातों दिन बुधवार से खुलने लगेंगे। इसके लिए कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी तीन शिफ्टों में लगाई जाएगी। पहले इस नियम को केवल मुंबई में लागू किया गया था, लेकिन अब यह पूरे राज्य में लागू होगा। ऐसा करने वाला
महाराष्ट्र
देश का पहला राज्य बन गया है।
राज्य सरकार ने जारी किया नोटिफिकेशन
राज्य सरकार ने इसके लिए नोटिफिकेशन जारी करते हुए कहा कि दुकानों के अलावा इसके दायरे में होटल, रेस्टोरेंट और मॉल भी आएंगे। इससे ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों को नौकरी मिल सकेगी और कारोबारियों का बिजनेस भी बढ़ेगा।
इनको रखा बाहर
हालांकि इस नए नियम के दायरे में बार, पब्स, वाइन शॉप और डिस्कोथेक नहीं आएंगे। यह पहले की तरह अपने तय नियमों के अनुसार खुलेंगे और बंद होंगे।
कारोबारियों को कराना होगा ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन
जो कारोबारी इस नोटिफिकेशन के तहत 24 घंटे अपने व्यापारिक प्रतिष्ठान खोलना चाहेंगे, उनको लाइसेंस लेने के बजाए केवल अथॉरिटी के पास ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना होगा। हालांकि उन लोगों को लाइसेंस नहीं लेना पड़ेगा जिनके यहां 10 से कम कर्मचारी या फिर वो घर से अथवा ऑनलाइन काम करते हैं।
