RBI की मॉनेटरी पॉलिसी से शेयर मार्केट फिर से हुआ धड़ाम, सेंसेक्स में 113 अंकों की गिरावट

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 03:44 PM IST
रिजर्व बैंक द्वारा घोषित की गई मॉनेटरी पॉलिसी से शेयर बाजार एक बार फिर से धड़ाम हो गया। रिजर्व बैंक ने रेपो रेट में लगातार तीसरी बार किसी तरह का कोई बदलाव नहीं किया है, जिसके चलते बैंकिंग शेयरों में काफी दबाव देखा गया। सेंसेक्स ऊपरी स्तर से 606 अंक फिसल गया। वहीं निफ्टी ऊपर से 149 अंक टूट गया।

356 अंकों की बढ़ोतरी के साथ खुला था सेंसेक्स
सुबह के वक्त शेयर बाजार लगातार 6 दिन की गिरावट के बाद 356 अंकों की तेजी के साथ खुला था, लेकिन बाद में यह बढ़त कम होती गई। दोपहर बाद आरबीआई की पॉलिसी घोषित होने के बाद यह लाल निशान में तब्दील हो गया। सेंसेक्स 113 अंक गिरकर 34,082 अंक पर और निफ्टी 22 अंक टूटकर 10,477 अंक पर बंद हुआ। मिडकैप शेयरों में भी मुनाफावसूली देखने को मिली है।

बीएसई का मिडकैप इंडेक्स करीब 0.5 फीसदी तक बढ़कर 16,351 के स्तर पर बंद हुआ है। आज के कारोबार में बीएसई का मिडकैप इंडेक्स 16,567.2 तक पहुंचा था। निफ्टी का मिडकैप 100 इंडेक्स 0.4 फीसदी बढ़कर 19,480.2 के स्तर पर बंद हुआ है।

आज के कारोबार में एनएसई का मिडकैप 100 इंडेक्स 16,765 तक पहुंचा था। बीएसई का स्मॉलकैप इंडेक्स 2 फीसदी की मजबूती के साथ 17,732 के स्तर पर बंद हुआ है। दिग्गज शेयरों में एचपीसीएल, अरविंदो फार्मा, कोल इंडिया, ओएनजीसी, टाटा पावर, बीएचईएल, एशियन पेंट्स और टाटा मोटर्स 5-0.8 फीसदी तक उछलकर बंद हुए हैं।

वहीं अंबुजा सीमेंट, भारती एयरटेल, भारती इंफ्राटेल, वेदांता, विप्रो, एलएंडटी, यस बैंक और एचडीएफसी बैंक 2.75-0.8 फीसदी तक गिरकर बंद हुए हैं। मिडकैप शेयरों में भारत इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स, टाटा ग्लोबल बेवरेजेज, अशोक लेलैंड और कैस्ट्रॉल 6-4.6 फीसदी तक मजबूत होकर बंद हुए हैं। यूनाइटेड ब्रुअरीज, बेयर क्रॉप, श्रीराम ट्रांसपोर्ट, इंडियन होटल्स और पेज इंडस्ट्रीज 4.2-2.4 फीसदी तक टूटकर बंद हुए हैं।
