अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Business ›   Bazar ›   share market down by 450 points on monday 5 feb

शेयर बाजार में गिरावट का दौर जारी, 450 अंक गिरा सेंसेक्स, 10600 पर आया निफ्टी

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 09:41 AM IST
share market down by 450 points on monday 5 feb
sensex
शेयर मार्केट में सोमवार को फरवरी महीने के पहले हफ्ते के कारोबारी दिन गिरावट का दौर जारी रहा। सेंसेक्स में खुलते ही  347 अंकों की गिरावट देखी गई। यह 34608 के स्तर पर कारोबार करते हुए देखा गया।  बजट में निवेशकों पर टैक्स लगाने की वित्त मंत्री द्वारा घोषणा किए जाने के बाद शेयर बाजार में लगातार गिरावट बनी हुई है। 

निफ्टी 150 अंकों लुढ़का
निफ्टी भी 156 अंक नीचे 10600 के स्तर पर कारोबार कर रहा है। एक्सपर्ट्स का कहना है कि मार्केट में एलटीसीजी टैक्स का असर आगे भी देखने को मिल सकता है। वहीं ग्लोबल मार्केट में कमजोरी के साथ कुछ और फैक्टर्स हैं जिसकी वजह से इस हफ्ते मार्केट में करेक्शन की आशंका है। ऐसे में निवेशकों के मन में भी मार्केट को लेकर कनफ्यूजन बना हुआ है।

एशियाई-अमेरिकी बाजारों में गिरावट का रूख
एशियाई बाजारों में जोरदार गिरावट देखने को मिल रही है। जापान का बाजार निक्केई 571 अंक यानि 2.5 फीसदी की कमजोरी के साथ 22,704 के स्तर पर कारोबार कर रहा है। हैंग सेंग 625 अंक यानि 2 फीसदी गिरकर 31,977 के स्तर पर कारोबार कर रहा है। वहीं, एसजीएक्स निफ्टी 78 अंक यानि 0.75 फीसदी लुढ़क कर 10,640 के स्तर पर कारोबार कर रहा है।

RELATED

कोरियाई बाजार का इंडेक्स 1.5 फीसदी टूटा है, जबकि स्ट्रेट्स टाइम्स में 1.5 फीसदी की कमजोरी दिख रही है। ताइवान इंडेक्स 251 अंक यानि 2.3 फीसदी गिरकर 10,875 के स्तर पर कारोबार कर रहा है। शंघाई कम्पोजिट में 0.9 फीसदी की गिरावट देखने को मिल रही है।
share market bse nse ltcg tax

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

aamir khan secret superstar box office collection in cross 700 crores
Bollywood

आमिर की छोटी सी बेटी 'बाहुबली' पर पड़ी भारी, 700 करोड़ की कमाई कर बनाया रिकॉर्ड

5 फरवरी 2018

Three Myths Related To Vagina Women Should Stop Following Now
Fitness

महिलाओं के इस बॉडी पार्ट से जुड़ी 3 गलतफहमियां जान लें, वरना नतीजे खतरनाक

5 फरवरी 2018

kareena kapoor khan cry every time when saif ali khan leaves
Bollywood

इस शख्स की वजह से करीना कपूर रोती हैं हर बार, पहली बार किया खुलासा

5 फरवरी 2018

Multiple Reasons Why You Should Drink Beer Regularly
Healthy Food

बीयर पीते समय न बरतीं ये 5 सावधानियां तो जा सकती है जान, वरना ये वरदान

5 फरवरी 2018

madhuri dixit accept the challenge of anil kapoor share photo with sanitary napkin
Bollywood

सैनिटरी पैड के साथ सेल्फी लेने में नहीं शरमायीं माधुरी दीक्षित, इन दो स्टार से कहा- 'ऐसा ही करें'

5 फरवरी 2018

This Is How Fashion Designer Pallavi Mohan Giving New Meaning To Sanitary Pads
Fitness

PADMAN के आते ही सैनिटरी नैपकिन में आए ऐसे बड़े बदलाव, शर्म करना छोड़ देंगी

5 फरवरी 2018

birthday special- know about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya rai love story
Bollywood

अभिषेक की जिंदगी में कैसे आईं ऐश्‍वर्या, रोमांचित कर देगी दोनों की लव स्टोरी

5 फरवरी 2018

Abhishek Bachchan birthday special- know why broken engagement with Karisma kapoor
Bollywood

B'day Special: ऐश्वर्या नहीं करिश्मा से शादी करने वाले थे अभिषेक बच्चन, जानिए क्यों टूट गई सगाई?

5 फरवरी 2018

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika Release date postponed
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद अब बढ़ी 'झांसी की रानी' की मुश्किलें, रिलीज पर गहराया संकट, जानिए क्यों

4 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar walked on his hand for padman promotion
Bollywood

पैडमैन को सुपरहिट कराने के लिए अक्षय ने अपनाया अनोखा तरीका, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

4 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Live Aam Budget 2018: share market Sensex plunges 450 points in stock market today in india
Bazar

बजट 2018: शेयर बाजार में मचा हाहाकार, सेंसेक्स में 450 अंकों की बड़ी गिरावट

वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली द्वारा बजट भाषण से शेयर बाजार भी टूट गया।

1 फरवरी 2018

for the first time nifty breaches 11k mark, sensex also make new record
Bazar

रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर बाजार, निफ्टी पहली बार 11 हजार के पार, सेंसेक्स ने छुआ 36 हजार का स्तर

23 जनवरी 2018

sensex, nifty rises on wednesday, rupee opens on 4 paise rise
Bazar

36200 पर खुला सेंसेक्स, मिडकैप शेयरों में दिखी तेजी, रुपये की हुई मजबूत शुरुआत

24 जनवरी 2018

sensex rises at recordbreaking point
Bazar

शेयर बाजार में भारी उछाल से नई ऊंचाई पर पहुंचा सेंसेक्स, निफ्टी ने भी छुआ रिकॉर्ड स्तर

22 जनवरी 2018

sensex opens on 36200, nifty up by 10 points
Bazar

सेंसेक्स 36200 के स्तर पर, निफ्टी में दिखी 10 अंकों की बढ़ोतरी, रुपये में 17 पैसे की मजबूती

25 जनवरी 2018

sensex crosses 35k mark for the first time, nifty rose to new high
Bazar

पहली बार सेंसेक्स 35 हजार के पार, निफ्टी ने छुआ 10780 का स्तर, केक काटकर मनाई गई खुशी

17 जनवरी 2018

Share Market: Sensex, Nifty open at fresh record high
Bazar

शेयर बाजार में आज फिर उछाल, 35,435 पर पहुंचा सेंसेक्स, निफ्टी ने भी छुआ रिकॉर्ड स्तर

18 जनवरी 2018

sensex rises by 120 points on last working day opening of the year
Bazar

साल के आखिरी कारोबारी दिन शेयर बाजार की तेजी से शुरुआत, सेंसेक्स में 120 अंकों की बढ़त

29 दिसंबर 2017

sensex, nifty on a record high on monday 15 january
Bazar

34800 के पार गया सेंसेक्स, निफ्टी ने पहली बार छुई नई ऊंचाई

15 जनवरी 2018

nifty crosses 10900 mark for the first time
Bazar

निफ्टी पहली बार 10900 के पार, बैंक शेयर में उछाल से सेंसेक्स में 250 अंकों की बढ़ोतरी

19 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: लैक्मे फैशन वीक में सुष्मिता सेन का जलवा, ऐसे आईं नजर

लैक्मे फैशन वीक में मुजफ्फर अली के ब्रांड कोटवारा का लहंगा पहनेकर सुष्मिता सेन ने फिल्म ‘उमराव जान’ के हिट गाने 'इन आखों की मस्ती' के साथ रैंप पर जलवे बिखेरे।

5 फरवरी 2018

HONOR KILLING CASES OF INDIA 3:01

ये हैं वो ऑनर किलिंग के मामले जिन्हें सुनकर आपकी रूह कांप उठेगी

5 फरवरी 2018

Bollywood top 10: ranveer singh click a pic with 1983 world cup cricket team 5:02

इस स्टार किड ने कराया फोटोशूट, लग रही हैं बला की खूबसूरत

5 फरवरी 2018

Woman shot Revolver for save her husband to goons in lucknow. 1:12

VIDEO: इस महिला की हिम्मत देख आप बोल उठेंगे ‘लेडी दबंग’

5 फरवरी 2018

In Just One Year, 3,400 Men Were Abducted And Forcefully Married In Bihar 3:00

बिहार में फिर जिंदा हुआ पकड़ुआ विवाह का 'जिन', 2017 में तीन हजार युवा हुए शिकार

5 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Market down before budget, Nifty down 21.95 points
Business

बजट से पहले बाजार में गिरावट, निफ्टी 21.95 अंक नीचे

1 फरवरी 2018

Share Market: Sensex, Nifty open at fresh record high
Bazar

शेयर बाजार में आज फिर उछाल, 35,435 पर पहुंचा सेंसेक्स, निफ्टी ने भी छुआ रिकॉर्ड स्तर

18 जनवरी 2018

sensex opens up on a record high, brent crude crosses 66 dollar mark
Bazar

ऑलटाइम हाई पर पहुंचा सेंसेक्स, 66 डॉलर के पार हुआ कच्चा तेल का दाम

27 दिसंबर 2017

Sensex, nifty opens up on a record high in last week of the year
Bazar

34 हजार के पार हुआ सेंसेक्स, पहली बार निफ्टी 10500 के स्तर पर खुला

26 दिसंबर 2017

Share market closes on a record high on tuesday 19 december
Bazar

सेंसेक्स 33800 के पार हुआ बंद, निफ्टी में दिखी 74 अंकों की मजबूती

19 दिसंबर 2017

sensex, nifty closes on a new high after bjp wins gujarat, himachal assembly elections
Bazar

गुजरात-हिमाचल में भाजपा की जीत से सेंसेक्स 140 अंकों की बढ़ोतरी के साथ बंद, निफ्टी ने छुआ नया स्तर

18 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.