लगातार पांचवे दिन शेयर बाजार में गिरावट का दौर जारी, 310 अंक गिरा सेंसेक्स, 10600 के करीब आया निफ्टी

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 04:25 PM IST
लगातार पांचवे दिन शेयर बाजार में गिरावट का दौर सोमवार को भी जारी रहा। दिन भर के कारोबार के बाद सेंसेक्स जहां 310 अंक गिरकर 34750 पर बंद हुआ, वहीं निफ्टी भी 10600 के करीब आ गया था। आज के कारोबार में दिग्गज शेयरों में एचडीएफसी, एलएंडटी, इंडसइंड बैंक, अदानी पोर्ट्स, कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक और बजाज ऑटो 4.25-2.1 फीसदी तक लुढ़क कर बंद हुए हैं। 

एलटीसीजी, ग्लोबल मार्केट में दिखा असर
केंद्र सरकार द्वारा शेयरों की खरीद फरोख्त पर एलटीसीजी टैक्स लगाने और ग्लोबल मार्केट में छायी कमजोरी का असर देखने को मिला। फाइनेंस सेक्रेट्री हंसमुख अढिया ने बाजार में जारी गिरावट के लिए ग्लोबल मार्केट में कमजोरी को जिम्मेदार ठहराया है। अढिया ने कहा कि लॉन्ग टर्म कैपिटल गेन टैक्स बाजार में बिकवाली का कोई कारण नहीं है।

आज के कारोबार में बैंक, आईटी, मेटल और रियल्टी शेयरों में बिकवाली से सेंसेक्स 35 हजार के नीचे फिसल गया था। कारोबार के दौरान सेंसेक्स 545 और निफ्टी 173 अंकों तक टूट गया था। मिडकैप शेयरों में अजंता फार्मा, ओबेरॉय रियल्टी, गोदरेज इंडस्ट्रीज, पेज इंडस्ट्रीज और मैरिको 5.1-3.1 फीसदी तक गिरकर बंद हुए हैं।

हालांकि मिडकैप शेयरों में अशोक लेलैंड, यूनाइटेड ब्रुअरीज, इंडियन होटल्स, जीएमआर इंफ्रा और रिलायंस कैपिटल 5.9-4.4 फीसदी तक चढ़कर बंद हुए हैं। स्मॉलकैप शेयरों में वक्रांगी, स्टरलाइट टेक, श्री पुष्कर केमिकल्स, फोर्टिस हेल्थ और मोतीलाल ओसवाल 10-6.2 फीसदी तक टूटकर बंद हुए हैं। 
