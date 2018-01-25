अपना शहर चुनें

सेंसेक्स 36200 के स्तर पर, निफ्टी में दिखी 10 अंकों की बढ़ोतरी, रुपये में 17 पैसे की मजबूती

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 09:45 AM IST
गुरुवार को हफ्ते के आखिरी कारोबारी दिन में शेयर बाजार में मामूली तेजी दिखाई दी। सेंसेक्स में 47 अंक और निफ्टी 10 अंक की बढ़ोतरी देखने को मिली। वहीं रुपये में 17 पैसे की मजबूती देखने को मिली। 

सेंसेक्स 36,208 अंक और निफ्टी 11,096  पर खुला। लेकिन खुलते ही बाजार में गिरावट बढ़ गई। हैवीवेट शेयरों एसबीआई, इंफोसिस, रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज, टीसीएस, एचयूएल में कमजोरी से बाजार पर दबाव बना है। 

रुपया 17 पैसे की मजबूती के साथ खुला

सप्ताह के चौथे दिन गुरुवार को रुपये की मजबूत शुरुआत हुई। डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपया 17 पैसे की मजबूती के साथ 63.52 के स्तर पर खुला। 
