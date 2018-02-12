अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Business ›   Bazar ›   sensex nifty up on opening, rupee gains 11 paise on 12 feb

शेयर बाजार में बढ़त के साथ शुरुआत, सेंसेक्स में 247 अंकों की तेजी, 10600 के पार जा सकता है निफ्टी

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 09:42 AM IST
sensex nifty up on opening, rupee gains 11 paise on 12 feb
फरवरी के दूसरे हफ्ते के पहले कारोबारी दिन में शेयर बाजार में बढ़त के साथ शुरुआत देखने को मिली और सेंसेक्स 247 अंकों की तेजी के साथ खुला। वहीं निफ्टी 68 अंकों के उछाल के साथ 10523.60 अंकों पर खुला। वहीं रुपये में भी 11 पैसों की मजबूती देखी गई। 

बीएसई का सेंसेक्स 34253.20 पर कारोबार करते हुए देखा गया। शुरुआती कारोबार में पीएसयू बैंक इंडेक्स में कमजोरी दिख रही है। मिडकैप औऱ स्मॉलकैप शेयरों में खरीददारी नजर आ रही है। 



निफ्टी में अगले दो दिन रहेगा उछाल
मौजूदा समय में निफ्टी में उछाल देखने को मिल रहा है। आज के सत्र में निफ्टी के लिए 10400 के स्तर पर अहम सपोर्ट बना हुआ है। आनेवाले 2 दिनों में निफ्टी में 10540-10600 के स्तर देखने को मिल सकते है। लिहाजा निफ्टी में 10400 के स्टॉपलॉस के साथ 10540-10600 के लक्ष्य के लिए खरीदारी की जा सकती है। 

रुपए की मजबूत शुरुआत

RELATED

सप्ताह के पहले कारोबारी दिन सोमवार को रुपये की मजबूत शुरुआत हुई। डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपया 11 पैसे की मजबूती के साथ 64.29 के स्तर पर खुला। 
sensex nifty share market

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

priya prakash varrier song video viral on social media in valentine week
Bollywood

26 सेकंड में इस तरह प्यार का इजहार कर गई ये लड़की, सोशल मीडिया मच गया तहलका

12 फरवरी 2018

rubbishing arshi khan statements of shilpa shinde not wanting to get married
Television

Bigg Boss 11 की विनर शिल्पा इस वजह से अर्शी पर भड़की, कहा- 'सब जानते हैं वह झूठी है'

12 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh credits girlfriend Deepika padukone for his high energy
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह ने 'गर्लफ्रेंड' को दिया अपनी हाई एनर्जी का क्रेडिट

12 फरवरी 2018

Bigg Boss ex contestant Lokesh Kumari Sharma signed Tamil film
Television

मेकओवर के बाद Bigg Boss की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट की खुल गई किस्मत, फिल्म में मिला बड़ा रोल

12 फरवरी 2018

Hug Day 2018 Status Quotes SMS Wallpaper Shayari Photos HD Images In Hindi For Valentines Day 2018
Lifestyle

Hug Day Status: गर्लफ्रेंड को भेजिए ऐसे SMS, ताकि उसे प्यार पता चले और लग जाए गले

12 फरवरी 2018

Happy Hug Day 2018 Tips On How To Hug Girlfriend Or Boyfriend In Valentines Week 2018
Lifestyle

Hug Day 2018 Tips: इन 5 तरीकों से गर्लफ्रेंड को लगाइए गले, तभी तो असली प्यार पता चले

12 फरवरी 2018

confirmed anushka sharma virat kohli will be not going koffee with karan
Bollywood

शादी के बाद अनुष्का-विराट के पास किसी के लिए नहीं है समय, करण जौहर का ऑफर ठुकराया

12 फरवरी 2018

Saif Ali Khan bought new SUV car for little Taimur
Bollywood

डेढ़ साल के तैमूर के लिए सैफ ले आए SUV, अब खुद की कार में करेंगे लॉन्ग ड्राइव

12 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar film padman earning Rs 40 crore on weekend
Bollywood

Collection: 'पद्मावत' के लिए खतरा बनी 'पैडमैन', 3 दिन में ही तोड़े बॉक्स ऑफिस के कई रिकॉर्ड

12 फरवरी 2018

JIPMER Recruitment Notification 2018 Apply 52 posts
Government Jobs

प्रोफेसर बनने का सुनहरा मौका, JIPMER ने निकाली वैकेंसी

12 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

sensex opens on a strong note on Wednesday after us market closes on positive
Bazar

6 दिन के हाहाकार के बाद बाजार में दिखी रौनक, सेंसेक्स में 356 अंकों की बढ़ोतरी

मंगलवार को शेयर बाजार में दिखा भारी गिरावट का दौर बुधवार को खत्म हो गया। प्री ओपनिंग में सेंसेक्स में 356 अंकों की बढ़ोतरी देखी गई और यह 34500 के पार चला गया।

7 फरवरी 2018

share market losses shine after rbi monetary policy by 154 points
Bazar

RBI की मॉनेटरी पॉलिसी से शेयर मार्केट फिर से हुआ धड़ाम, सेंसेक्स में 113 अंकों की गिरावट

7 फरवरी 2018

for next three month investment in gold is good option than share market
Bazar

शेयर मार्केट नहीं अब अगले तीन महीने गोल्ड में करें निवेश, मिलेगा बेहतर रिटर्न

6 फरवरी 2018

sensex closes after 561 points down, nifty plunges too below 10500 mark
Bazar

561 अंक गिरकर बंद हुआ सेंसेक्स, 10500 के नीचे आया निफ्टी, डूबे 5 लाख करोड़ रुपये

6 फरवरी 2018

share market closes on a record note, sensex down by 310 points
Bazar

लगातार पांचवे दिन शेयर बाजार में गिरावट का दौर जारी, 310 अंक गिरा सेंसेक्स, 10600 के करीब आया निफ्टी

5 फरवरी 2018

sensex, nifty opens on a strong note, rupee down by 9 paise on Thursday 8 feb
Bazar

बढ़त के साथ खुला शेयर बाजार, सेंसेक्स 34200 के पार, निफ्टी में दिखी 23 अंकों की मजबूती

8 फरवरी 2018

Live Aam Budget 2018: share market Sensex plunges 450 points in stock market today in india
Bazar

बजट 2018: शेयर बाजार में मचा हाहाकार, सेंसेक्स में 450 अंकों की बड़ी गिरावट

1 फरवरी 2018

sensex rises at recordbreaking point
Bazar

शेयर बाजार में भारी उछाल से नई ऊंचाई पर पहुंचा सेंसेक्स, निफ्टी ने भी छुआ रिकॉर्ड स्तर

22 जनवरी 2018

for the first time nifty breaches 11k mark, sensex also make new record
Bazar

रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर बाजार, निफ्टी पहली बार 11 हजार के पार, सेंसेक्स ने छुआ 36 हजार का स्तर

23 जनवरी 2018

sensex, nifty rises on wednesday, rupee opens on 4 paise rise
Bazar

36200 पर खुला सेंसेक्स, मिडकैप शेयरों में दिखी तेजी, रुपये की हुई मजबूत शुरुआत

24 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

इस लड़की के इशारे देखकर हो गए लाखों दिल घायल, ये है वीडियो का पूरा सच

एक वीडियो इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो में एक लड़के और लड़की के बीच बेहद ही क्यूट अंदाज में इशारों से एक दिल की बात दूसरे दिल तक पहुंचाई जा रही है।

12 फरवरी 2018

PM Modi meets Sultan Qaboos, India, Oman sign 8 MoUs 3:09

भारत-ओमान के बीच साइन हुए आठ MoUs, पीएम ने गिनाईं भारत की उपलब्धियां

12 फरवरी 2018

ACTRESS MASUMEH MAKHIJA TO BE SEEN NEXT IN '3 STOREYS' 0:44

फिल्म ‘3 स्टोरीज’ में नजर आएंगी मासूमी मखीजा, जानिए इनके बारे में

12 फरवरी 2018

new varieties of wheat launched by Agricultural science institute helps to grow wheat without water 1:20

किसानों के लिए खुशखबरी, बिना पानी गेहूं की ये प्रजाति देगी बंपर पैदावार

12 फरवरी 2018

BOLLYWOOD TOP 10: shibani dandekar bold topless picture went viral 5:02

शिबानी दांडेकर ने शेयर की सेमी न्यूड तस्वीरें, देखकर उड़ जाएंगे होश

12 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

indian share bazar american market sensex nifty rupees
Business

बाजार में मायूसी, सेंसेक्स लुढ़का, मिनटों में करोड़ों का नुकसान

9 फरवरी 2018

sensex, nifty opens on a strong note, rupee down by 9 paise on Thursday 8 feb
Bazar

बढ़त के साथ खुला शेयर बाजार, सेंसेक्स 34200 के पार, निफ्टी में दिखी 23 अंकों की मजबूती

8 फरवरी 2018

sensex opens on a strong note on Wednesday after us market closes on positive
Bazar

6 दिन के हाहाकार के बाद बाजार में दिखी रौनक, सेंसेक्स में 356 अंकों की बढ़ोतरी

7 फरवरी 2018

sensex closes after 561 points down, nifty plunges too below 10500 mark
Bazar

561 अंक गिरकर बंद हुआ सेंसेक्स, 10500 के नीचे आया निफ्टी, डूबे 5 लाख करोड़ रुपये

6 फरवरी 2018

share market closes on a record note, sensex down by 310 points
Bazar

लगातार पांचवे दिन शेयर बाजार में गिरावट का दौर जारी, 310 अंक गिरा सेंसेक्स, 10600 के करीब आया निफ्टी

5 फरवरी 2018

sensex plunges to a new low after a week high
Bazar

हफ्ते भर बाद शेयर बाजार में थमी तेजी, बड़ी गिरावट के साथ बंद हुए सेंसेक्स-निफ्टी

25 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.