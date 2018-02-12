अपना शहर चुनें

सेंसेक्स में दिखी 295 अंकों की मजबूती, 10500 के पार हुआ निफ्टी

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 04:22 PM IST
sensex closes by 295 points up on 12 febraury
शेयर मार्केट
सोमवार को हफ्ते के पहले कारोबारी दिन शेयर बाजार में तेजी देखने को मिली और सेंसेक्स 295 अंकों की मजबूती के साथ बंद हुआ। वहीं निफ्टी भी 10500 के पार चला गया। जहां सेंसेक्स 34300 पर बंद हुआ, वहीं निफ्टी में 85 अंकों की बढ़ोतरी देखने को मिली।

बीएसई का मिडकैप इंडेक्स 1.3 फीसदी उछलकर 16,852.5 के स्तर पर बंद हुआ है। निफ्टी का मिडकैप 100 इंडेक्स 1.4 फीसदी की मजबूती के साथ 20,150 के स्तर पर बंद हुआ है। बीएसई का स्मॉलकैप इंडेक्स 1.6 फीसदी तक बढ़कर 18,463.4 के स्तर पर बंद हुआ है।

मिडकैप शेयरों में अमारा राजा बैट्रीज, नेशनल एल्युमीनियम, वक्रांगी, नैटको फार्मा, राजेश एक्सपोर्ट्स, इंडियन बैंक, सेंट्रल बैंक, सेल, आईडीबीआई, एनएलसी इंडिया 2.13-7.11 फीसदी तक बढ़े।
