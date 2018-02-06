We couldn't have shifted budget's date, global meltdown in stock exchange came at very wrong time for us.Following budget on 1st Feb, even after declaring there is long term capital gain tax, market was okay at end of day. There was only minimal disruption on day 1: Hasmukh Adhia pic.twitter.com/yVy07sGJIv— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2018
What happened on 2nd Feb & 5th Feb was mainly because of global shakeup. We aren't living in an island so there will be ripple effect of what is happening in world on Indian stock markets.Otherwise the sensex & NSE would have come down on 1st day itself:Finance Secy Hasmukh Adhia pic.twitter.com/aj6OLGqjJT— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2018
लगातार पांचवे दिन शेयर बाजार में गिरावट का दौर सोमवार को भी जारी रहा।
5 फरवरी 2018
