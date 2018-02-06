अपना शहर चुनें

शेयर बाजार में अमंगल, चंद सेकंड में निवेशकों के डूबे 5 लाख करोड़, टाटा मोटर्स को सर्वाधिक नुकसान

अनंत पालीवाल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 10:58 AM IST
black tuesday in share market as investor 5 lakh crore duped
शेयर बाजार में भारी गिरावट के चलते निवेशकों के चंद सेकंडों में 5 लाख करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की रकम डूब गई। सेंसेक्स के 1250 अंक नीचे खुलने के साथ ही ज्यादातर हैवीवेट शेयरों में  गिरावट के साथ खुले। सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान टाटा मोटर्स को उठाना पड़ा, जिसका शेयर 6.45 फीसदी गिर गया। सेंसेक्स में ट्रेड करने वाले सभी शेयर लाल निशान पर हैं।

ये हैवीवेट शेयर भी हुए धड़ाम

टाटा मोटर्स के अलावा जिन हैवीवेट शेयरों में गिरावट देखी गई उनमें एक्सिस बैंक, यस बैंक, अडानी पोर्ट और टाटा स्टील शामिल हैं। इन कंपनियों के शेयरों में 3.23 फीसदी से लेकर के 4.27 फीसदी तक लुढ़क गए। 
share market investor bse sensex

