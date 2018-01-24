Department of Financial Services has been undertaking a detailed exercise as to the amount of capital that needs to be infused into public sector banks: FM Jaitley pic.twitter.com/fuXhrtQyBY— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018
We wish to build an institutional mechanism to ensure that the problems that we inherited do not recur: FM Arun Jaitley on recapitalization of public sector banks— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.
यह नोट चॉकलेट ब्राउन कलर का होगा और कोणार्क सूर्य मंदिर की तस्वीर होगी।
4 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.