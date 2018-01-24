अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Business ›   Banking Beema ›   government to infuse 1 lakh crore rupees in psu banks

सरकार सुधारेगी पीएसयू बैंकों की सेहत, एक लाख करोड़ रुपये की मिलेगी मदद

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 05:32 PM IST
government to infuse 1 lakh crore rupees in psu banks
arun jaitley
केंद्र सरकार ने पीएसयू बैंकों की माली हालत सुधारने के लिए एक बड़े रोड मैप का ऐलान किया है। बजट से पहले किए गए इस ऐलान में बैंकों का परफॉरमेंस भी देखा जाएगा।  




केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से वित्तीय सचिव राजीव कुमार ने कहा कि पीएसयू बैंकों को परफॉरमेंस के आधार पर पूंजी दी जाएगी। साथ ही 250 करोड़ रुपये से ऊपर के लोन पर खास निगरानी रखी जाएगी।

पीएसयू बैंकों को विदेशों में ब्रांच खोलने के लिए भी संयम बरतना होगा। सरकार ने साफ किया कि पीएसयू बैंकों पर ग्राहकों को भरोसा है और बैंकों में उनका पैसा सुरक्षित है। 


RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

किस बैंक में कितनी पूंजी डालेगी सरकार
government psu bank sbi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

BIGG BOSS Ex contestant Arshi khan REVEALS Why Hina SKIPPED Her party
Bollywood

अर्शी खान ने बताया क्यों किसी पार्टी में नहीं जा रहीं, हिना खान के नए तमाशे का खुला राज

24 जनवरी 2018

most hillarious 7 scene of sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat
Bollywood

दासी पर इत्र छिड़कना और खिलजी का लिपट जाना, 'पद्मावत' के ये 7 सीन देख तालियों से गूंज उठेगा हॉल

24 जनवरी 2018

tiger shroff sister krishna shroff bikini photo viral
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ की बहन की बिकिनी फोटो फिर हुई वायरल, टॉपलेस होने पर आईं थीं चर्चा में

24 जनवरी 2018

Padmavat REVIEW: Padmaavat Movie review of deepika padukone
Movie Review

रिलीज से पहले पढ़ लीजिए 'पद्मावत' का Review, विरोध क्यों हो रहा ये समझ से बाहर

24 जनवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor share the new dialogue promo of Padmaavat
Bollywood

रिलीज के 2 दिन पहले शाहिद कपूर ने चली ऐसी चाल, 'पद्मावत' के 'खिलजी' को देंगे पटखनी

24 जनवरी 2018

Pooja Bedi IGNORE To Father Kabir Bedi and Stepmother Parveen Dusanj
Bollywood

47 की एक्ट्रेस ने 42 की सौतेली मां को बोला था चुड़ैल, अब पार्टी में की ऐसी हरकत पिता को आया गुस्सा

24 जनवरी 2018

film raaz star dino morea come back in bollywood watch this video
Bollywood

9 साल तक लाइमलाइट से गायब रहा बिपाशा का एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड, 1 हिट और 25 फ्लॉप देकर अब कर रहा ये काम

24 जनवरी 2018

ram gopal varma share google static where mia malkova more search than pm modi and mukesh ambani
Bollywood

राम गोपाल वर्मा का दावा, मोदी-अंबानी से ज्यादा सर्च होती है God, Sex And Truth की एक्ट्रेस मिया

24 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut touch feet of karan johar on indias next superstar set
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत ने करण जौहर के पैर छूकर बोली ऐसी बात, रियलिटी शो के सेट पर छा गया सन्नाटा

24 जनवरी 2018

jiah khan suicide case court rejects rabiya application sooraj pancholi
Bollywood

जिया खान मर्डर: सूरज पंचोली पर नहीं चलेगा रेप-हत्या का केस, कोर्ट ने दी बड़ी राहत

23 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

RBI to introduce new indian 10 rupee note in chocolate brown colour
Banking Beema

इस बदलाव के साथ आने वाला है 10 रुपए का नया नोट, RBI ने शुरू की प्रिंटिंग

यह नोट चॉकलेट ब्राउन कलर का होगा और कोणार्क सूर्य मंदिर की तस्वीर होगी।

4 जनवरी 2018

Reserve Bank of india and government rejected rumors of closure of any bank in the public sector
Banking Beema

आरबीआई ने साफ किया, कोई भी सरकारी बैंक नहीं होगा बंद

23 दिसंबर 2017

State Bank of India has reduced its Base Rate by 30 basis points to 8.65 percentage
Banking Beema

नए साल पर SBI ने दिया ग्राहकों को तोहफा, बेस रेट में 0.30 फीसदी की कटौती 

1 जनवरी 2018

8 percent Savings Bonds Scheme replaced by 7.75 percent Scheme Says Economic Affairs Secretary
Banking Beema

खत्म नहीं हुए 8 फीसदी सेविंग बॉन्ड के सब्सक्रिप्शन, इसकी जगह आई ये नई योजना

2 जनवरी 2018

RBI asks banks to recalibrate ATM to dispense Rupees 200 notes after public criticism on corruption
Banking Beema

अब एटीएम से भी मिलेंगे 200 के नोट, आरबीआई ने बैंकों को दिए निर्देश

4 जनवरी 2018

bitcoin down by 15 percent in Asian markets as exchange closed due to hacking rumors
Banking Beema

एशिया में बिटक्वाइन की कीमत 15 फीसदी गिरी, 13 लाख रुपये से आया नीचे

20 दिसंबर 2017

cashless payment puts banks to bleed by 38 thousand crore rupees
Banking Beema

कैशलेस के चक्कर में बैंकों को लगी 3800 करोड़ की चपत, ये है मामला

29 सितंबर 2017

atm to dispense 200 rupee note in new year as banks cites this major problem
Banking Beema

नए साल तक एटीएम से हाथ नहीं आएगा 200 का नोट, ये फंसा पेंच

17 अक्टूबर 2017

yes bank sacks 2500 employees before festive season due to automation
Banking Beema

अब इस बड़े बैंक ने 2500 से अधिक कर्मचारियों को नौकरी से निकाला, ये है वजह

21 सितंबर 2017

banks to soon follow 5 day working as saturday sunday will be off
Banking Beema

वीकेंड में नहीं खुलेंगे बैंक, बढ़ सकती हैं नौकरीपेशा लोगों की दिक्कतें

8 अगस्त 2017

Related Videos

FILM REVIEW: राजपूतों की गौरवगाथा है पद्मावत, रणवीर सिंह ने निभाया अलाउद्दीन ख़िलजी का दमदार रोल

संजय लीला भंसाली की विवादित फिल्म पद्मावत 25 फरवरी को रिलीज हो रही है। लेकिन उससे पहले उन्होंने अपनी फिल्म की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग की। आइए आपको बताते हैं कि कैसे रही ये फिल्म...

24 जनवरी 2018

SHAHRUKH KHAN REJECTED SANJAY LELA BHASALI FILM PADMAVATI, HE OFFERED SHAHID KAPOOR ROLE TO HIM 1:54

EXCLUSIVE: ...तो पद्मावती ‘बादशाह’ कि होती

24 जनवरी 2018

MOTHER SON KILLED IN MEERUT, CCTV FOOTAGE SURFACES SHOWING LIVE MURDER 1:22

मेरठ में LIVE मर्डर, महिला के सीने में उतारी 8 गोलियां

24 जनवरी 2018

Shahrukh khan opens up about triple talaq after getting cristal award at Davos special story 1:24

दावोस पीएम मोदी की तारीफ में सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान ने पढ़े कसीदे

24 जनवरी 2018

Lalu Prasad Yadav found guilty in third fodder scam case, five year jail 3:46

चारा घोटाले के तीसरे केस में भी नपे लालू, पांच साल की सजा, 10 लाख का जुर्माना

24 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: supreme court issues notice to CBI
India News

राजीव गांधी की हत्या के दोषी पेरारिवलन की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का CBI को नोटिस

24 जनवरी 2018

Government canceles registration of 1.20 lakh companies
India News

सरकार ने और 1.20 लाख कंपनियों का पंजीकरण रद्द किया

17 जनवरी 2018

Target to deliver higher education to 4.8 million in three years
National

तीन साल में 4.8 करोड़ तक उच्च शिक्षा पहुंचाने का लक्ष्य

17 जनवरी 2018

Government will auction the enemy property of one lakh crores
India News

सरकार नीलाम करेगी एक लाख करोड़ की शत्रु संपत्ति 

15 जनवरी 2018

government start to vanish unusual scheme and post
Allahabad

खत्म होंगी अनुपयोगी योजनाएं और पद

14 जनवरी 2018

Government mulls ordinance on triple talaq
India News

ट्रिपल तलाक पर अध्यादेश लाने की तैयारी में सरकार, राज्यसभा में अटका बिल

11 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.