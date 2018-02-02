अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Business ›   aam budget 2018 sensex nifty share bazar Indian market 

बाजार को रास नहीं आया बजट, दूसरे दिन करीब 500 अंकों गिरा सेंसेक्स

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 11:20 AM IST
aam budget 2018 sensex nifty share bazar Indian market 
केंद्र सरकार ने अपने कार्यकाल का अंतिम बजट पेश कर दिया है, लेकिन इसका सकारात्मक असर शेयर बाजार पर नहीं दिखा है। दूसरे दिन का बाजार खुलते ही सेंसेक्स में गिरावट का दौर लगातार जारी है। फिलहाल ये करीब 500 अंकों की गिरावट पर चल रहा है और स्तर 35,413 है। इससे पहले सेंसेक्स 300 अंकों की गिरावट से साथ खुला।

सेंसेक्स के साथ 50 शेयरों वाले सूचकांक निफ्टी भी कमजोरी का मुंह देख रहा है। निफ्टी 83 अंकों की कमजोरी के साथ 10930 के स्तर पर खुला है। 

इससे पहले जब गुरुवार को वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली द्वारा बजट भाषण दिया जा रहा था उस वक्त भी शेयर बाजार भी टूट गया था। सेंसेक्स में 450 अंकों की बड़ी गिरावट देखने को मिली। लांग टर्म कैपिटल टैक्स गेन पर टैक्स लगाने की घोषणा के साथ ही सेंसेक्स अपने ऊपरी स्तर से काफी नीचे चला गया। निफ्टी में भी 100 अंकों की बड़ी गिरावट देखने को मिली। 

पीएसयू बैंक इंडेक्स, मेटल और फार्मा इंडेक्स में सबसे ज्यादा गिरावट थी। पीएसयू बैंक इंडेक्स 0.87 फीसदी और मेटल और फार्मा इंडेक्स में 1.24 फीसदी की गिरावट रही। 
budget 2018 aam budget 2018 sensex nifty

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

after priyanka chopra and deepika padukone ranveer singh debut hollywood
Bollywood

ऐसा क्या हुआ 'पद्मावत' के बाद 'खिलजी' जाना चाहता है हॉलीवुड, ये बताई वजह

2 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone never choose Jauhar if she was in Rani Padmavati place
Bollywood

'पद्मावती' का जौहर करना दीपिका पादुकोण को नहीं आया रास, जानें रानी की जगह होतीं तो क्या करतीं

2 फरवरी 2018

padman akshay kumar to meet narendra modi in delhi
Bollywood

आज पीएम मोदी देखेंगे 'पैडमैन', अक्षय कुमार ने दिल्ली में रखी स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग

2 फरवरी 2018

budget 2018 saif ali khan kareena kapoor khan taimur ali khan
Bollywood

Budget 2018: सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसे छाए रहे तैमूर, यूजर्स बोले- 'डायपर सस्ते हुए क्या ?'

2 फरवरी 2018

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman files a complaint of criminal intimidation businessman arrested
Bollywood

जीनत अमान ने बिजनेसमैन पर लगाया छेड़छाड़ का आरोप, पुलिस ने ऐसे सिखाया सबक

2 फरवरी 2018

shama sikander yoga picture viral
Lifestyle

इंटरनेट पर वायरल हुईं एक्ट्रेस के HOT योगा की तस्वीरें, देखना नहीं चाहेंगे क्या?

2 फरवरी 2018

Five Food Items Counted As Viagra For Women To Improve Libido
Healthy Food

महिलाओं में मोहब्बत की चाहत जगाएंगी ये पांच चीजें, 16वें साल की आएगी फीलिंग

2 फरवरी 2018

Jackie Shroff Controversial And Weird Topless Pictures
Fashion street

जैकी श्रॉफ के फैशन सेंस के खिलाफ हो गया था बॉलीवुड, जब सामने आई थीं ये टॉपलेस तस्वीरें

2 फरवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani will back together
Television

Bigg Boss के बाद हितेन-अर्शी फिर आएंगे साथ, फैंस की मांग पर करेंगे हर काम

2 फरवरी 2018

Ram Gopal verma tweets about his movie with Mia Malkova
Bollywood

'गॉड सेक्स एंड ट्रुथ' हो गई सुपरहिट, अब क्या किसी दूसरी पॉर्न स्टार को लॉन्च करेंगे राम गोपाल वर्मा

2 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Budget 2018 highlights live India: Petrol diesel 2 rs cheaper, see expensive and cheaper things?
Business

बजट 2018: डीजल-पेट्रोल नहीं होगा सस्ता, सरकार ने एक्साइज ड्यूटी घटाई, सेस बढ़ाया

केंद्र सरकार ने पेट्रोल-डीजल के सस्ता होने की खबरों पर कहा है कि पेट्रोल और डीजल सस्ता नहीं होगा।

1 फरवरी 2018

Union Budget 2018: Arun Jaitley announcement on education sector benefits from Pre Nursery to 12th
Business

आम बजट 2018: प्री नर्सरी से 12वीं तक के लिए वित्त मंत्री जेटली का बड़ा ऐलान

1 फरवरी 2018

Budget 2018: Govt to merge Three insurance companies
Business

आम बजट 2018: इन तीन बड़ी इंश्योरेंस कंपनियों को सरकार ने किया एक साथ मर्ज

1 फरवरी 2018

Arun jaitley said Every company will also be created on the basis of Unique Identity
Business

#BUDGET 2018: जेटली का बड़ा ऐलान, AADHAR की तर्ज पर अब हर कंपनी की बनेगी यूनिक ID

1 फरवरी 2018

Live Aam Budget 2018: Cryptocurrency Bitcoin holders will loss of billions says Arun Jaitley
Business

आम बजट 2018: बिटकॉइन रखने वालों को अरुण जेटली ने दिया बड़ा झटका, होगा करोड़ों-अरबों का नुकसान

1 फरवरी 2018

Live Aam Budget 2018: big announcements made by Arun Jaitley for Employment Sector
Business

आम बजट 2018: रोजगार के लिए अरुण जेटली ने किए ये बड़े ऐलान, पढ़ें

1 फरवरी 2018

Budget 2018: Income rebate increased to Rs 50 thousand in deposit schemes to Senior Citizens
Business

वरिष्ठ नागरिकों का सम्मान: बचत पर ब्याज में छूट को बढ़ा कर 50000 रुपये किया गया

1 फरवरी 2018

live discussion on rail budget, viewers can ask question on facebook
Business

Rail Budget 2018: क्या रेल यात्रियों का सुरक्षित होगा सफर

1 फरवरी 2018

Budget 2018: General budget will be presented in Lok Sabha on February 1, know the facts
Business

लोकसभा में आज पेश होगा आम बजट, जानिए इससे जुड़ी खास बातें

1 फरवरी 2018

Market down before budget, Nifty down 21.95 points
Business

बजट से पहले बाजार में गिरावट, निफ्टी 21.95 अंक नीचे

1 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

ये वीडियो दिखाएगा, कैसे बनाए जाते हैं सिक्के

हम सब की जेबों में खुले पैसे यानी सिक्के पड़े होते हैं और हम सब बचपन से ही इन सिक्कों को देख रहे हैं। लेकिन क्या आपको मालूम है कि इन सिक्कों को कैसे बनाया जाता है...आइए देखते हैं...

28 जनवरी 2018

how to start disposal paper plate business special story 0:58

कम बजट में ऐसे शुरू करें डिस्पोजल पेपर प्लेट का व्यापार, ये है तरीका

24 जनवरी 2018

know about slipper making machine special story 1:05

कैसे बनती है 2 मिनट में चप्पल, आप भी देखिए...

21 जनवरी 2018

if taking bank service through mobile app be careful special story 1:30

मोबाइल ऐप के जरिए बैंक सर्विस लेने वाले सावधान, सुरक्षित नहीं बैंक अकाउंट

5 जनवरी 2018

RBI to soon bring new 10 rupees note in Indian market special story 1:09

10 रुपए के नोट में होंगे बदलाव, RBI जल्द लाएगा बाजार में

4 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

union budget 2018 arun jaitley have taken care of every category people
India News

मिशन 2019: चुनाव की बिसात पर बिछीं बजट की गोटियां

2 फरवरी 2018

Manmohan Singh: Farmers doubled incomes in four years is Impossible
India News

पूर्व पीएम मनमोहन सिंह बोले- चार सालों में किसानों की दोगुनी आमदनी असंभव

2 फरवरी 2018

17 opposition parties will stand together on national issues
India News

राष्ट्रीय मुद्दों पर एक साथ खड़ी होंगी 17 विपक्षी पार्टियां, सोनिया ने कहा भूलना होगा आपसी मतभेद

2 फरवरी 2018

Budget is only on farmers, No provision of income to increase
India News

Budget 2018: किसान हितैषी दिखने पर ही है जोर, आमदनी बढ़ाने के लिए रकम का प्रावधान नहीं

2 फरवरी 2018

Firah water on the expectations of employees, found rattles
Pratapgarh

कर्मचारियों की उम्मीदों पर फिरा पानी, मिला झुनझुना

1 फरवरी 2018

Kasganj people forget to see budget telecast
Agra

कासगंज बवालः हिंसा की आग में बजट को भूले लोग, सूने रहे बाजार

1 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.