जियो इंस्टीट्यूट में दाखिले के लिए JIO SIM जरूरी है क्या ? ऐसे-ऐसे रिएक्शन, पेट पकड़कर हंसेंगे

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 10 Jul 2018 02:11 PM IST
jio institute trends in social media and people create memes on this tweets goes viral
ख़बर सुनें
मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय ने 6 शिक्षण संस्थानों को इंस्टीट्यूशन ऑफ एमिनेंस का दर्जा दिया है, जिसमें 3 सरकारी और 3 निजी संस्थान शामिल है। निजी संस्थानों में रिलायंस फाउंडेशन के जियो इंस्टीट्यूट को भी शामिल किया है, जो अभी तक अस्तित्व में ही नहीं है। इसका नाम पहले सुना भी नहीं गया। मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय की ओर से इन नामों की घोषणा के बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर जियो इंस्टीट्यूट ट्रेंड कर रहा है। लोगों ने ट्विटर, फेसबुक से लेकर इंस्टाग्राम तक पर बहस शुरू कर दी है। लोग सवाल उठा रहे हैं कि आखिर सरकार कैसे एक संस्थान को अस्तित्व में आने से पहले उत्कृष्ट संस्थान का दर्जा दे सकती है। जहां इस पर कई सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं तो वहीं सोशल मीडिया पर इसे लेकर लोग मजेदार रिऐक्शन्स भी दे रहे हैं। आप भी देखें कुछ फनी ट्वीट्स...
 

 
jio institute memes jio

