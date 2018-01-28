अपना शहर चुनें

अत्याधिक लचीली और रिचार्जेबल बैटरी का आविष्कार

एजेंसी, अमर उजाला, सियोल Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 03:08 AM IST
The invention of highly flexible and rechargeable batteries in seoul, south korea
वैज्ञानिकों ने रिचार्ज होने योग्य अत्यधिक लचीली लिथियम बैटरी का विकास किया है। यह बैटरी एक्वस इलेक्ट्रोलाइट्स पर आधारित है। इस तरह की बैटरी की जरूरत आने वाले समय में पहनी जा सकने वाली इलेक्ट्रोनिक डिवाइस के लिए होगी। दुनियाभर में लचीले इलेक्ट्रॉनिक डिवाइस लोगों को काफी आकर्षित कर रही हैं क्योंकि इनमें लचीलापन होता है। 

इस तरह के डिवाइसों में लोगों की दिलचस्पी और मांग ने अत्यधिक लचीले और लंबे समय तक टिकाउ रहने वाले  इलेक्ट्रॉड्स के विकास की मांग को बढ़ा दिया है। इसके लिए दुनिया भर से कई तरीके सुझाए गए थे लेकिन इनमें से कोई भी मांग के अनुसार अत्यधिक लचीलेपन वाला इलेक्ट्रॉड्स विकसित करने में सफल नहीं हो पाए।

दक्षिण कोरिया के उल्सान नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ साइंस एंड टेक्नोलॉजी ने लचीले इलेक्ट्रॉड्स बनाने के लिए प्रवाहकीय पॉलीमर कंपोजिट का उपयोग करके इस समस्या को सुलझा लिया है। 
