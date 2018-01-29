अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Bizarre News ›   Science Wonders ›   Bill Gates invests in Government project to create a SUPER COW

40 मिलियन डॉलर खर्च कर बिल गेट्स बना रहे सुपर गाय, जानें क्या होगी इसकी खासियत

एजेंसी, लंदन Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 12:39 PM IST
Bill Gates invests in Government project to create a SUPER COW
bill gates
माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के संस्थापक और अमेरिकी उद्योगपति बिल गेट्स ने जैविक शोध के जरिए सुपर गाय बनाने के एक प्रोजेक्ट पर काम करने जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने एडिनबर्ग स्थित लिवस्टाक वेटेरिनरी मेडिसिन रिसर्च में इसके लिए 40 मिलियन डॉलर का भारी-भरकम निवेश भी कर दिया है। बिल ने एडिनबर्ग यूनिवर्सिटी में दौरे के दौरान फंड की घोषणा की। 

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक बिल चाहते हैं कि यह सुपर गाय यूरोपीय गायों से ज्यादा दूध दे। वहीं इसमें अफ्रीकी गायों की तरह अत्याधिक गर्मी सहन करने की क्षमता हो यानी ये गर्म जलवायु वाले इलाकों में रह सकें। इस फंड का इस्तेमाल मजबूत फसल विकसित करने और उन बीमारियों के रोकथाम संबंधी शोध में भी होगा, जो अफ्रीकी किसानों के आर्थिक नुकसान का कारण बनती हैं। यह अभी स्पष्ट नहीं है कि सुपर गाय कैसे बनाई जाएंगी, पर बिजेनस इंसाइडर ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में कहा है कि कृत्रिम गर्भनाल के जरिये यह हो सकता है। 

वैज्ञानिकों ने दी चेतावनी
जलवायु वैज्ञानिकों ने चेतावनी दी है कि इस प्रकार की सुपर गाय वातावरण के लिए नुकसानदायक हो सकती हैं क्योंकि ये मीथेन गैस का उत्पादन करती हैं। हालांकि बिल गेट्स का मानना है कि यह गाय वैश्विक गरीबी और भुखमरी से लड़ने में मदद करेगी। 
bill gates

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

actress rakhi sawant share her kissing scene experience video
Bollywood

आधी बोतल शराब पीकर Kiss देने गई ये एक्ट्रेस, 55 रीटेक के बाद भी नहीं कर पाईं तो....

29 जनवरी 2018

Where are the most deaths due to selfie
National

जानलेवा सेल्फी: जानिए कहां होती हैं इसके कारण सबसे अधिक मौतें?

29 जनवरी 2018

Rapper Chandan Shetty winner of the bigg boss 5 kannad winner
Television

Bigg Boss: शिल्पा शिंदे के बाद अब ये कंटेस्टेंट बना शो का विनर, पहली बार अलग फॉर्मेट से खेला गया खेल

29 जनवरी 2018

Three Questions Every Girl Asks Her Boyfriend
Relationship

लड़की पूछे ये 3 सवाल, तो 'ना' होना चाहिए आपका जवाब, वर्ना...

29 जनवरी 2018

Singer Sanjeevani Bhelande Gives You Five Reasons Why You Should Visit Bhutan
Stress Management

यह है धरती की सबसे खुशहाल जगह, सर्दियों में बढ़ जाता है रोमांच

29 जनवरी 2018

Banarasi Malaiyo Is Sweet Prepared With Dew And Milk
Healthy Food

बनारसी मलइयो: ओस की बूंद से बनती है यह मिठाई, सिर्फ तीन महीने इसे चखने का मौका

29 जनवरी 2018

deepika padukone film padmaavat 4th day box office collection
Bollywood

4 दिन में ही 'पद्मावत' के आगे धराशायी हुई 'बाहुबली', देश-विदेश में भी मचाया तहलका

29 जनवरी 2018

chandra pradosh vrat importance and its significance
Festivals

प्रदोष व्रत आज, शिव आराधना से आती है सुख-समृद्धि, जानिए इसका महत्व

29 जनवरी 2018

daily rashifal or rashiphal 29th january
Predictions

आज इन राशि वालों की आमदनी में इजाफा होगा, जानें अपना राशिफल

29 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 29th january to 4th febuary
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 29 जनवरी से 4 फरवरी: जानिए किस राशि के लिए हफ्ता रहेगा शुभ

29 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

The invention of highly flexible and rechargeable batteries in seoul, south korea
Science Wonders

अत्याधिक लचीली और रिचार्जेबल बैटरी का आविष्कार

इस तरह के डिवाइसों में लोगों की दिलचस्पी और मांग ने अत्यधिक लचीले और लंबे समय तक टिकाउ रहने वाले इलेक्ट्रॉड्स के विकास की मांग को बढ़ा दिया है।

28 जनवरी 2018

robot will turn your imagination into a beautiful animation film
Science Wonders

आपकी कल्पना को खूबसूरत एनिमेशन फिल्म में बदल देगा ये रोबोट

20 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: इस बच्चे का डांस देखकर आप हो जाएंगे इसके दीवाने

सोशल मीडिया पर एक बच्चे का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। दरअसल, बच्चा वीडियो में डांस कर रहा है। डांस करते हुए बच्चे के वीडियो को कई लोग शेयर कर रहे हैं। आप भी देखिए ये वीडियो।

29 जनवरी 2018

3 girls slapped 168 times for not completing homework In Jhabua of Madhya Pradesh 3:09

होमवर्क पूरा नहीं करने पर टीचर ने छात्रा के लगवाए 168 थप्पड़, सरकार ने भेजा नोटिस

29 जनवरी 2018

MAN ARRESTED FOR HURLING SHOE AT ACTRESS TAMANNAAH IN HYDERABAD WHILE INAUGURATING A JEWELRY STORE 1:16

Video: बाहुबली की इस अभिनेत्री पर फेंका गया जूता, वजह है हैरान करने वाली

29 जनवरी 2018

FIRST LUNAR ECLIPSE OF YEAR 2018 AND EFFECT ON HOROSCOPE 3:22

31 जनवरी के चंद्रग्रहण का ये है समय, इन राशियों की चमकने वाली है किस्मत

29 जनवरी 2018

KASGANJ COMMUNAL VIOLENCE BUDGET SESSION 2018 DEEPIKA PADUKONE UTTAR PRADESH TOP NEWS 00:02:37

कासगंज में अब भी हालात सामान्य नहीं समेत सुबह की 10 बड़ी खबरें

29 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Bill gates gave fund to Livestock Veterinary Medicines research for super cow
Europe

बिल गेट्स बना रहे सुपर गाय, ये होंगी इनकी खासियतें

28 जनवरी 2018

Bill Gates real life hero is a Indian Doctor who fights from polio
India News

भारत के डॉक्टर को मिली बिल गेट्स की तारीफ, पोलियो के मरीजों का करते हैं इलाज

27 जनवरी 2018

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos becomes the worlds richest man superseding Bill Gates
America

बिल गेट्स को पछाड़ दुनिया के सबसे अमीर शख्स बने अमेजन के सीईओ जेफ बेजोस

20 जनवरी 2018

Infosys cofounder nandan Nilekani and Rohini Nilekani have joined The Giving Pledge
India News

'द गिविंग प्लेज' मुहिम से जुड़े इंफोसिस के सह-संस्थापक नंदन नीलेकणि और उनकी पत्नी

21 नवंबर 2017

Bill Gates Makes Largest Donation of microsoft Since 2000
World

16 साल बाद बिल गेट्स ने एक बार फिर किया सबसे बड़ा दान

16 अगस्त 2017

amazon founder jeff bejos is trying hard to become richest than bill gates
Corporate

कमाई के मामले में बिल गेट्स से आगे निकलने की कोशिश कर रहे अमेजन फाउंडर

28 जुलाई 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.