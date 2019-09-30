शहर चुनें

इस तस्वीर में कहीं छुपा है तेंदुआ, ढूंढने में फट जाएंगी दिमाग की नसें

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 30 Sep 2019 06:39 PM IST
इस तस्वीर में छुपे तेंदुए को ढूंढकर दिखाइए
इस तस्वीर में छुपे तेंदुए को ढूंढकर दिखाइए - फोटो : Twitter/Bella Lack
ख़बर सुनें
कभी-कभी सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसी तस्वीरें वायरल हो जाती हैं, जो लोगों को हैरान कर देती हैं। एक ऐसी ही तस्वीर ट्विटर पर तेजी से वायरल हो रही है। देखने में तो यह तस्वीर बिल्कुल साधारण सी लगती है, जिसमें एक पेड़, एक छोटी सी डाली और किनारे पर बोर्ड जैसा कुछ दिखाई पड़ता है, लेकिन असल में इस तस्वीर में एक तेंदुआ भी कहीं छुपा हुआ है, जिसे ढूंढने के लिए लोग सोशल मीडिया पर माथापच्ची कर रहे हैं। 
आगे पढ़ें

leopard hidden picture viral picture find the leopard find the leopard in picture
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

