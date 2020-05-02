शहर चुनें

करोड़ों की कार के मालिक ने जब बीच रोड पर लगाई उठक-बैठक, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 02 May 2020 04:40 PM IST
Porsche 718 Boxster
1 of 5
Porsche 718 Boxster - फोटो : Social Media
कुछ लोग वायरस के चलते जारी लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन कर रहे हैं। ऐसे लोगों को पुलिस पकड़कर दंड भी दे रही है। आपने भी सोशल मीडिया पर कई ऐसे वीडियो में लोगों को सजा पाते देखा होगा। जिन्हें पुलिस बीच सड़क पर ही दंड देती दिख रही है। ऐसी ही एक घटना इंदौर में हुई। जब एक 20 साल का युवक अपनी टू सीटर करोड़ों की लक्जरी कार porsche से घूम रहा था। इस दौरान उसे मुंसिपल सिक्योरिटी कमेटी के लोगों ने रोक लिया और उसके बाद जो हुआ उसका आप अंदाजा भी नहीं लगा सकते हैं। 
Porsche 718 Boxster
Porsche 718 Boxster - फोटो : Social Media
Porsche 718 Boxster
Porsche 718 Boxster - फोटो : Social Media
Porsche 718 Boxster
Porsche 718 Boxster - फोटो : Social Media
Porsche 718 Boxster
Porsche 718 Boxster - फोटो : Social Media
Porsche 718 Boxster
Porsche 718 Boxster - फोटो : Social Media
