भारत में सबसे ज्यादा माइलेज देने वाली कार होगी नई मारुति सुजुकी स्विफ्ट

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 02:30 PM IST
2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift claimed to have 28.4 kmpl mileage
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018
देश की सबसे बड़ी कार निर्माता कंपनी मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया (MSI) साल 2018 का पहला प्रोडक्ट लॉन्च करने जा रही है। कंपनी फरवरी में होने जा रहे ऑटो एक्सपो में 2018 मारुति सुजुकी स्विफ्ट को लॉन्च करेगी। तीसरी जेनरेशन वाली स्वफिट ना सिर्फ पहले से हल्की और मजबूत होगी, बल्कि यह देश की सबसे ज्यादा माइलेज देने वाली कार भी होगी। 

देगी इतना माइलेज
maruti suzuki swift auto expo

