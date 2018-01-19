Download App
2018 ऑडी Q5 भारत में लॉन्च, कीमत 53.25 लाख रुपए से शुरू

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 11:20 AM IST
New generation Audi Q5 launched in India Price start at 53.25 lakh
2018 Audi Q5
लग्जरी कार बनाने वाली कंपनी ऑडी ने भारत में नई जेनरेशन Q5 लॉन्च कर दी है। इस एसयूवी की शुरुआती कीमत 53.25 लाख रुपए रखी है। यह कार दो वैरिएंट प्रीमियम प्लस और टेक्नोलॉजी दिए गए हैं। दूसरे वैरिएंट की कीमत 57.60 लाख रुपए (एक्स-शोरूम, दिल्ली) है। कार का वर्तमान वर्जन साल 2011 में आया था, जिसे 2018 वर्जन से रिप्लेस किया जा रहा है। इस कार को औरंगाबाद स्थित फॉक्सवैगन प्लांट में असेंबर किया जाएगा।

2018 ऑडी क्यू5 कंपनी के MLB Evo प्लेटफॉर्म पर तैयार की गई है, जिसमें ऑडी क्यू7 की झलक दिखाई पड़ती है। नई कार का वजन पुरानी से 100 किग्रा कम है। कार में सिंगल फ्रेम ग्रिल, मैट्रिक्स एलईडी हेडलैंप और स्पोर्टी बोनट दिया गया है। 
टॉप स्पीड 218 किमी प्रति घंटा
audi audi q5 land rover bmw volvo xc60

