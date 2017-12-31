Download App
आ रही है नई फोर्ड Figo Cross, ये होगी इसकी कीमत

amarujala.com, Presented by: विशाल अहलावत

Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 12:09 PM IST
New Ford Figo cross-hatch version to Launch soon in India

Ford Figo cross

अमेरिका की वाहन निर्माता कंपनी फोर्ड भारतीय बाजार में अब फीगो का क्रॉस-हैचबैक वर्जन लॉन्च करेगी। इस वर्जन को हाल ही में देखा गया है। फोर्ड वैसे तो 2018 ऑटो एक्सपो में हिस्सा नहीं ले रही है, हालांकि माना जा रहा है कि कंपनी इस कार को 2018 की पहली तिमाही में लॉन्च कर देगी। 
कीमत के मामले में यह फोर्ड फीगो से थोड़ी सी महंगी हो सकती है। फोर्ड फीगो की कीमत 4.80 लाख रुपए से 7.39 लाख रुपए (एक्स-शोरूम, दिल्ली) है। अभी तक इस कार के आधिकारिक नाम का खुलासा नहीं किया गया है।
ऐसे होंगे कार के फीचर्स
