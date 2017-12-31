बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आ रही है नई फोर्ड Figo Cross, ये होगी इसकी कीमत
{"_id":"5a4886394f1c1bc5758bc1e5","slug":"new-ford-figo-cross-hatch-version-to-launch-soon-in-india","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0908 \u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 Figo Cross, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 12:09 PM IST
Ford Figo cross
अमेरिका की वाहन निर्माता कंपनी फोर्ड भारतीय बाजार में अब फीगो का क्रॉस-हैचबैक वर्जन लॉन्च करेगी। इस वर्जन को हाल ही में देखा गया है। फोर्ड वैसे तो 2018 ऑटो एक्सपो में हिस्सा नहीं ले रही है, हालांकि माना जा रहा है कि कंपनी इस कार को 2018 की पहली तिमाही में लॉन्च कर देगी।
कीमत के मामले में यह फोर्ड फीगो से थोड़ी सी महंगी हो सकती है। फोर्ड फीगो की कीमत 4.80 लाख रुपए से 7.39 लाख रुपए (एक्स-शोरूम, दिल्ली) है। अभी तक इस कार के आधिकारिक नाम का खुलासा नहीं किया गया है।
ब्राजील में सेकेंड जेनरेशन की फीगो हैचबैक कार को ‘Ka’ नाम दिया गया था। कार में नया फ्रंट बंपर और पतला ग्रिल दिया गया होगा। यह फोर्ड Fiesta की तरह होगा। नई फीगो क्रॉस 1.2-लीटर पेट्रोल और 1.5 लीटर डीजल इंजन के साथ आएगी इसका 95bhp की पावर देगा जबकि डीजल इंजन 99bhp की पावर देगा। इस कार में 5-स्पीड मैनुअल और 6-स्पीड डीसीटी ऑटोमेटिक ट्रांसमिशन की सुविधा होगी।
आगे पढ़ें
ऐसे होंगे कार के फीचर्स
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a473ecc4f1c1bbd208b993d","slug":"north-delhi-municipal-corporation-recruitment-2018-walk-in-for-77-sr-and-jr-resident-posts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0947\u091c\u0940\u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0935\u0949\u0915-\u0907\u0928-\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5a48698a4f1c1b3c3d8c0da9","slug":"bigg-boss-11-weekend-ka-vaar-task-between-shilpa-shidey-and-hina-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0930\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 Winner","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a472f054f1c1b6e468bd5c8","slug":"having-caradamom-on-regular-basis-will-help-men-to-get-rid-of-infertility","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0937 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 2 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u092f\u091a\u0940, \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u092e\u091c\u094b\u0930\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"5a4723c44f1c1baa268b6a78","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-daughter-suhana-khan-troll-for-her-dress","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0902\u091c\u093e\u0932, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
{"_id":"5a47385e4f1c1b5c0c8b5d18","slug":"a-man-crushed-to-death-by-his-128-kg-wife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093f \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0923, \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b-\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a35f3ff4f1c1bbd208b709b","slug":"pete-performance-maruti-baleno-rs-modified-is-most-powerful","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"30 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0935\u0930\u092b\u0941\u0932 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0941\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0915\u0940 Baleno","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
{"_id":"5a1fdd384f1c1bd0408b9fb2","slug":"2018-jeep-wrangler-unveiled-price-specification-and-features","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0928\u090f \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091c\u0940\u092a Wrangler \u090f\u0938\u092f\u0942\u0935\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
{"_id":"5a3b41194f1c1b1f168b476f","slug":"hyundai-will-increase-prices-upto-2-percent-from-january-2018","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Eon \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 Creta \u0924\u0915, \u0939\u0941\u0902\u0921\u0908 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u092e, \u0905\u092c \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
{"_id":"5a2e4eba4f1c1b0d698c1470","slug":"tata-motors-announced-price-hike-on-all-model-from-january-2018","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Tiago \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 Nexon \u0924\u0915, \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 Tata","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
{"_id":"5a3b8f164f1c1b686a8bb051","slug":"japanese-automaker-toyota-loses-prius-trademark-in-india","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e Prius \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0916 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u091f\u094b\u092f\u094b\u091f\u093e, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0938\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
{"_id":"5a30d7c64f1c1bd1408bc9ca","slug":"one-of-the-fastest-luxury-sedan-2018-maserati-quattroporte-gts-launched-in-india","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0917\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0921\u093e\u0928 Maserati Quattroporte GTS \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 2.7 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!