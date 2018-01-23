Download App
2018 स्विफ्ट से लेकर सियाज तक, मारुति सुजुकी ला रही चार नई कार

एजेंसी, पुणे Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 09:39 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki
देश की सबसे बड़ी कार निर्माता कंपनी मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया बाजार में एक के बाद एक कई नई कारें लाने जा रही है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, बीते पांच सालों से बिक्री में कायम वृद्धि के दहाई आंकड़े को बरकरार रखने के लिए आगामी 12-18 महीनों में लगभग चार नई कारें पेश करने की योजना बना रही है।

चालू वित्त वर्ष में कंपनी की वृद्धि का आंकड़ा दहाई अंक में रहने की उम्मीद है। अप्रैल से दिसंबर की अवधि के दौरान घरेलू बाजार में कंपनी की बिक्री 15.5 फीसदी बढ़कर 12,26,418 इकाई रही, जबकि पिछले साल की समान अवधि में यह आंकड़ा 10,61,873 था।

आगामी नौ से 14 फरवरी को आयोजित हो रहे ऑटो एक्सपो में कंपनी अपने लोकप्रिय हैचबैक स्विफ्ट का ऑल-न्यू वर्जन लाएगी। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, नई स्विफ्ट के अलावा कंपनी आने वाले महीनों में अपनी मिड-साइज सिडॉन सियाज तथा मल्टी पर्पस व्हीकल अर्टिगा का नया रिफ्रेश वर्जन लाने की योजना बना रही है। 
