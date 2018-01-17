Download App
दमदार लुक में आने वाली है Datsun Cross, ऐसे होंगे फीचर्स

ऑटो न्यूज, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 11:11 AM IST
Japanese car maker Datsun Go Cross Soon to unveil in Indonesia
Datsun Go Cross
जापान की वाहन निर्माता कंपनी डटसन जल्द ही अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में अपनी डटसन गो क्रॉस कार को पेश करने वाली है। हालांकि इससे पहले कार की कुछ तस्वीरें ऑनलाइन वायरल हो रही हैं। कार को 18 जनवरी को इंडोनेशिया में पेश किया जा रहा है। जिसके बाद इसी साल इसे भारत भी लाया जा सकता है। भारत में इस कार का मुकाबला मारुति विटारा ब्रेजा, टाटा नेक्सन और फोर्ड इकोस्पोर्ट जैसी कार से रहेगा। 

ऐसे होंगे कार के फीचर्स
datsun go cross datsun go cross auto expo

