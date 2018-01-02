बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
7 सीटर Creta लाएगी हुंडई, महिंद्रा XUV और टाटा हेक्सा को मिलेगी टक्कर
Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 11:18 AM IST
7 seater hyundai creta
हुंडई इंडिया भारतीय बाजार में दो नई एसयूवी कार लाने जा रही है। इसमें से एक 7-सीट की क्रेटा होगी तो वहीं दूसरी माइक्रो एसयूवी होगी। 7-सीटर क्रेटा की टक्कर टाटा हेक्सा और महिंद्रा
XUV500
जैसी कारों से रहेगी, जबकि माइक्रो एसयूवी का मुकाबला महिंद्रा
KUV100
से रहेगा। इस 4- मीटर एसयूवी का मुकाबला मारुति विटारा ब्रेजा और फोर्ड इकोस्पोर्ट से भी रहेगा।
पढ़ें:
दूसरे राज्यों से पुरानी कार खरीदें या नहीं? जानिए फायदा होगा या नुकसान
7-सीटर क्रेटा वर्तमान मॉडल से लंबी होगी। वर्तमान
हुंडई
क्रेटा 5 सीटर कार है। कुछ ऐसी ही कोशिश महिंद्रा ने अपनी TUV300 कार के साथ की है। कंपनी इसका 7-सीटर वर्जन TUV300 प्लस लाने जा रही है।
नई क्रेटा का व्हीलबेस वर्तमान मॉडल जैसा ही होगा, बस सीटों की संख्या बढ़ाने के लिए बॉडी को लंबा कर दिया जाएगा। कंपनी ने हालांकि यह खुलासा नहीं किया कि इन कारों की लॉन्चिंग कब तक होगी। माना जा रहा है ये कार 2019 में आ सकती हैं।
