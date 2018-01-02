Download App
आपका शहर Close

7 सीटर Creta लाएगी हुंडई, महिंद्रा XUV और टाटा हेक्सा को मिलेगी टक्कर

amarujala.com, Presented by: विशाल अहलावत

Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 11:18 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Hyundai India will launch 7-Seater Creta SUV to challenge Tata Hexa and Mahindra XUV500

7 seater hyundai creta

हुंडई इंडिया भारतीय बाजार में दो नई एसयूवी कार लाने जा रही है। इसमें से एक 7-सीट की क्रेटा होगी तो वहीं दूसरी माइक्रो एसयूवी होगी। 7-सीटर क्रेटा की टक्कर टाटा हेक्सा और महिंद्रा XUV500 जैसी कारों से रहेगी, जबकि माइक्रो एसयूवी का मुकाबला महिंद्रा KUV100 से रहेगा। इस 4- मीटर एसयूवी का मुकाबला मारुति विटारा ब्रेजा और फोर्ड इकोस्पोर्ट से भी रहेगा। 
पढ़ें: दूसरे राज्यों से पुरानी कार खरीदें या नहीं? जानिए फायदा होगा या नुकसान

7-सीटर क्रेटा वर्तमान मॉडल से लंबी होगी। वर्तमान हुंडई क्रेटा 5 सीटर कार है। कुछ ऐसी ही कोशिश महिंद्रा ने अपनी TUV300 कार के साथ की है। कंपनी इसका 7-सीटर वर्जन TUV300 प्लस लाने जा रही है। 

नई क्रेटा का व्हीलबेस वर्तमान मॉडल जैसा ही होगा, बस सीटों की संख्या बढ़ाने के लिए बॉडी को लंबा कर दिया जाएगा। कंपनी ने हालांकि यह खुलासा नहीं किया कि इन कारों की लॉन्चिंग कब तक होगी। माना जा रहा है ये कार 2019 में आ सकती हैं।  
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Automobiles News in Hindi related to car and bike reviews, latest car and bike diaries and auto news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from automobiles and more news in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

hyundai creta xuv500 kuv100

स्पॉटलाइट

नए साल के साथ खुली बॉबी देओल की किस्मत, दो बड़े बजट की फिल्मों के साथ मोटी फीस भी

  • 2 जनवरी 2018
  • +
bobby deol got two big budget films race 3 and yamla pagala deewana 3

दि न्यू इंडिया एश्योरेंस में मेडिकल ऑफिसर बनने का मौका

  • 2 जनवरी 2018
  • +
NIACL Recruitment 2018- invites Application for the post of 26 Administrative Officer Medical

ECGC में प्रोबेशनरी ऑफिसर पद के लिए वैकेंसी, ऐसे करें आवेदन

  • 2 जनवरी 2018
  • +
ECGC Ltd Recruitment 2018 invites Application for the post of 32 Probationary Officer, Apply Online

5 महीने से लाइमलाइट में नहीं आई थीं सुनिधि चौहान, अचानक आई मां बनने की खबर

  • 2 जनवरी 2018
  • +
singer sunidhi chauhan becomes a mother blessed with a baby boy

अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ टाइगर ने इस तरह मनाया New Year, वीडियो हुआ Viral

  • 2 जनवरी 2018
  • +
actor tiger shroff and his girlfriend disha patani celebrate new year 2018 in srilanka

जबर ख़बर

किसी सेलिब्रिटी से कम नहीं हैं घंटों जिम में पसीना बहाने वाले हमारे ये नेता
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

पाकिस्तान को बड़ा झटका, अमेरिका ने 255 मिलियन डॉलर की मदद रोकी

America stop giving financial aid to pakistan says President donald trump

Most Read

30 हजार खर्च कर बना दी देश की सबसे पावरफुल मारुति सुजुकी Baleno

Pete Performance Maruti Baleno RS Modified is Most Powerful
  • 17 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

बिलकुल नए लुक में पेश हुई जीप Wrangler एसयूवी, जानें क्या है खास

2018 Jeep Wrangler Unveiled: Price, Specification and Features
  • 30 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Eon से लेकर Creta तक, हुंडई बढ़ाने जा रही अपनी कारों के दाम, अब इतने में मिलेंगी

Hyundai will increase prices upto 2 percent from January 2018
  • 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Tiago से लेकर Nexon तक, अपने सभी मॉडल्स की कीमत बढ़ाने जा रही Tata

Tata Motors announced Price Hike on all Model from January 2018
  • 11 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

कार का नाम Prius नहीं रख पाएगी टोयोटा, दिल्ली के इन दो बिजनेसमैन से हारी कंपनी

Japanese automaker Toyota Loses Prius Trademark in India
  • 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

लग्जरी सेडान Maserati Quattroporte GTS भारत में लॉन्च, कीमत 2.7 करोड़ रुपए से शुरू

One of the fastest luxury sedan 2018 Maserati Quattroporte GTS Launched in India
  • 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!