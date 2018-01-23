Download App
Two wheeler manufacturers likely to increase motorcycles and scooters prices from April 2018

अप्रैल से बढ़ने वाली हैं मोटरसाइकिल और स्कूटर्स की कीमत, ये है वजह

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 01:03 PM IST
Two wheeler manufacturers likely to increase motorcycles and scooters prices from April 2018
bikes and scooters in India
हीरो मोटोकॉर्प, होंडा, यामाहा, बजाज, सुजुकी, रॉयल एनफील्ड जैसी दोपहिया वाहन निर्माता कंपनियां अपनी मोटरसाइकिल और स्कूटर्स की कीमत अप्रैल 2018 से बढ़ा सकती हैं। ऐसा इसलिए हो सकता है क्योंकि सरकार ने अप्रैल 2018 से 125 सीसी से कम क्षमता वाले दोपहिया वाहनों में कॉम्बी-ब्रेकिंग सिस्टम और 125सीसी से ज्यादा क्षमता वाले दोपहिया वाहनों में एबीएस (एंटी लॉक ब्रेकिंग सिस्टम) फीचर दिया जाना अनिवार्य कर दिया है। 

कीमत में इतने हजार को होगा इजाफा
abs cbs hero motocorp honda bajaj royal enfield

