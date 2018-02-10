अपना शहर चुनें

Auto Expo: 1833 CC की इस बाइक ने मचाया तहलका, मौसम देखकर बदल लेती है अपनी चाल

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 09:38 PM IST
ऑटो एक्सपो में होंडा कंपनी के स्टॉल पर 1833 सीसी की गोल्ड विंग टूर क्रूजर बाइक को देखकर ही लोगों के इसके शानदार होने का अहसास हो रहा है। यह छह सिलेंडर और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स डीसीटी वर्जन में हैं।

जिसमें बाइक को टूर, स्पोटर्स, बारिश और इकॉनामी रूप में अलग-अलग चलाया जा सकता है। क्रूजर बाइक की कीमत दिल्ली में 28.45 लाख रुपये रखी गई है। 364 किलो की बाइक 2475 मिलीमीटर लंबी और 1340 एमएम ऊंची है। टायर में ट्रैक्शन कंट्रोल सिस्टम दिया गया है। 
