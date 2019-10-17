शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   World ›   We have got a great new deal that takes back control says Boris Johnson

ब्रेग्जिट पर बनी बात, पीएम बोरिस जॉनसन ने की ब्रिटिश सांसदों से अपील

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 17 Oct 2019 04:35 PM IST
ब्रिटिश प्रधानमंत्री बोरिस जॉनसन
ब्रिटिश प्रधानमंत्री बोरिस जॉनसन - फोटो : पीटीआई
ख़बर सुनें
ग्रेट ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री बोरिस जॉनसन ने सांसदों से ब्रेग्जिट को पारित करवाने की अपील की है। जॉनसन ने ट्वीट कर कहा- हमने एक नई योजना तैयार की है जो दोबारा सटीक काम करेगी। अब संसद को शनिवार को ब्रेग्जिट पारित करवाने की दिशा में आगे बढ़ना होगा ताकि हम अपराध, पर्यावरण, एनएनएस जैसे मुद्दों पर ध्यान दे सकें।   
विज्ञापन
 

पीएम जॉनसन और यूरोपीय परिषद के अध्यक्ष ने गुरुवार को एलान किया कि ब्रेग्जिट पर बात बन गई है। हालांकि, इसे मंजूरी के लिए यूरोपीय और ब्रिटिश संसद की मंजूरी की जरूरत होगी। डील से उत्साहित जॉनसन ने कहा कि अब ब्रिटेन को आगे बढ़ने का मौका मिलेगा। 

उन्होंने कहा कि अब सिर्फ संसद शनिवार को इसे पारित कर दे। बता दें कि ब्रेग्जिट डील के कारण पूर्व पीएम टरीजा मे को अपना पद भी छोड़ना पड़ा था।

 
नजर दोष व शत्रु दमन के लिए काली चौदस पर कालीबाड़ी मंदिर (दिल्ली) में माँ काली की पूजा : 26-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

महारानी एलिजाबेथ(फाइल फोटो)
World

31 अक्तूबर तक ब्रिटेन को यूरोपीय संघ से अलग करना सरकार की प्राथमिकता: महारानी एलिजाबेथ

15 अक्टूबर 2019

ब्रिटिश प्रधानमंत्री बोरिस जॉनसन (फाइल फोटो)
World

यूरोपीय संघ से किसी भी स्थिति में अगले महीने बाहर निकल जाएगा ब्रिटेन : बोरिस जॉनसन

29 सितंबर 2019

ब्रिटिश प्रधानमंत्री बोरिस जॉनसन (फाइल फोटो)
World

ब्रेग्जिट मामले पर बोले पीएम बोरिस, देश के विकास के लिए इसका पूरा होना जरूरी

29 सितंबर 2019

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
Oppo Reno2

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
BREXIT also played a role in shut down of travel company Thomas Cook
Business

थॉमस कुक पर ताला लगने के पीछे ब्रेग्जिट भी था एक बड़ा कारण

24 सितंबर 2019

ब्रिटिश प्रधानमंत्री बोरिस जॉनसन (फाइल फोटो)
World

ब्रेक्जिट पर बोले ब्रिटेन के पीएम बोरिस जॉनसन, यूरोपीय संघ के साथ समझौते पर काफी प्रगति हुई

15 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

मेकर्स ने कृष्णा को मामा गोविंदा के साथ स्टेज शेयर करने से किया मना, बोले- 'ये बहुत दुखद था'

17 अक्टूबर 2019

krushna abhishek
द कपिल शर्मा शो में गोविंदा
गोविंदा
द कपिल शर्मा शो में गोविंदा के परिवार सहित गजेन्द्र वर्मा
Bollywood

मेकर्स ने कृष्णा को मामा गोविंदा के साथ स्टेज शेयर करने से किया मना, बोले- 'ये बहुत दुखद था'

17 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
boris johnson brexit british parliament eu uk brexit
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Mohena. Priyanka and Anushka
Television

लाल जोड़े में रीवा की राजकुमारी ने कराया शाही ब्राइडल शूट, प्रियंका-अनुष्का से है खास कनेक्शन

17 अक्टूबर 2019

Fardeen Khan, Vivek and Uday Chopra
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के ये पांच अभिनेता जी रहे गुमनामी की जिंदगी, 'सौदागर' के विवेक मुशरान को पहचानना भी मुश्किल

17 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
धनुष तोप
India News

बोफोर्स से भी घातक 'स्वदेशी' तोप सेना में शामिल, गाइडेड गोला-बारूद बढ़ाएंगे मारक क्षमता

17 अक्टूबर 2019

रेहान खान
Delhi NCR

चिड़ियाघर में शेर के बाड़े के अंदर कूदा युवक, अटकी लोगों की सांसें

17 अक्टूबर 2019

भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

INDvSA: दीवार पर मुक्का मारकर तोड़ी हड्डी, अब पूरी सीरीज से बाहर हुआ यह फ्लॉप खिलाड़ी

17 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अयोध्या नगरी का एक विहंगम दृश्य।
Lucknow

134 साल की मुकदमेबाजी के बाद नई सुबह की उम्मीद में रामनगरी, अब फैसले पर टिकी निगाहें

17 अक्टूबर 2019

bella hadid
Bollywood

PHOTOS: ये है संसार की सबसे खूबसूरत लड़की, तस्वीर देख लोग कर रहे खूबसूरती की तारीफ

17 अक्टूबर 2019

krushna abhishek
Bollywood

मेकर्स ने कृष्णा को मामा गोविंदा के साथ स्टेज शेयर करने से किया मना, बोले- 'ये बहुत दुखद था'

17 अक्टूबर 2019

Biggest conspiracy of indian cricket history, when Anil Kumble resigns as coach
Cricket News

B'Day Spcl: 'विराट राजनीति' के शिकार हुए थे कोच कुंबले, कड़े नियमों से परेशान थे खिलाड़ी

17 अक्टूबर 2019

Smita Patil
Bollywood

स्मिता पाटिल की मौत का आज तक नहीं खुल पाया राज, अर्थी पर इसलिए सजी थीं दुल्हन की तरह

17 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

भारत-बांग्लादेश सीमा
World

बांग्लादेशी सिपाहियों ने बीएसएफ जवानों पर गोलियां चलाई, एक की मौत

पश्चिम बंगाल में भारतीय मछुआरों को लेकर बांग्लादेश के जवानों ने गुरुवार को बीएसएफ के जवानों पर गोलियां चला दी। इस घटना में एक जवान की मौके पर मौत हो गई है जबकि एक घायल हुआ है। 

17 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
नीरव मोदी
World

वीडियो लिंक के जरिए हुई नीरव मोदी की पेशी, जज ने 11 नवंबर तक के लिए हिरासत बढ़ाई

17 अक्टूबर 2019

f-16 jet
World

ना'पाक' हरकत, अब एफ-16 से स्पाइस जेट के यात्री विमान का एक घंटे तक किया पीछा

17 अक्टूबर 2019

मलयेशिया
World

मलयेशिया कश्मीर पर भारत से तनाव के बाद पड़ा नरम

17 अक्टूबर 2019

नीरव मोदी
World

सुनवाई के लिए वीडियो लिंक के जरिए भगोड़े नीरव मोदी की होगी पेशी

17 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

मैक्सिको ने अमेरिका में अवैध रूप से घुसने की कोशिश कर रहे 311 भारतीयों को स्वदेश भेजा

17 अक्टूबर 2019

Harsh V Shringla
World

भारतीय राजदूत ने अमेरिकी सांसदों को कश्मीर के जमीनी हालात की दी जानकारी

17 अक्टूबर 2019

डॉ. पीटर स्कॉट मॉर्गन
World

ये शख्स बनेगा दुनिया का पहला 'टर्मिनेटर', बोला- मर नहीं रहा, बस बदल रहा हूं

17 अक्टूबर 2019

हंगामे के चलते दूसरे दिन भी संसद स्थगित
World

हांगकांग: हंगामे से दूसरे दिन भी संसद स्थगित, 71 साल में पहली बार सीईओ को भाषण नहीं पढ़ने दिया

17 अक्टूबर 2019

नासा ने साल 2024 के चंद्र मिशन के लिए स्पेस सूट पेश किए हैं
World

2024 के चंद्र मिशन में यह सूट पहनेंगे अंतरिक्ष यात्री, नासा ने किए पेश, जानें खासियत

17 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

अपनी इस नई हीरोईन संग दीवाली पार्टी में नजर आए सलमान खान, दबंग 3 में नजर आएगी जोड़ी

फिल्मकार रमेश तौरानी ने अपने घर पर दीवाली पार्टी का आयोजन किया। इस पार्टी में सलमान खान समेत इंडस्ट्री के कई सितारे शामिल हुए।

17 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी 1:35

370 लेकर कांग्रेस के आरोपों पर पीएम मोदी ने कहा- कश्मीर जाना चाहते हैं तो मैं करता हूं व्यवस्था

17 अक्टूबर 2019

केजरीवाल 4:33

सीएम केजरीवाल का ऑड-ईवन पर ऐलान,बताया दिल्ली में ऑड-ईवन किन पर होगा लागू और किन्हें मिलेगी राहत

17 अक्टूबर 2019

मलयेशिया 1:13

मलयेशिया कश्मीर पर भारत से तनाव के बाद पड़ा नरम

17 अक्टूबर 2019

धनुष 2:22

स्वदेशी तोप ‘धनुष’ सेना में शामिल, बोफोर्स से भी खतरनाक धनुष का होगा सरहद पर इस्तेमाल

17 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

फिलीपीन में आया 6.4 तीव्रता का भूंकप, एक की मौत, दो दर्जन से अधिक लोग घायल

17 अक्टूबर 2019

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

तुर्की पर भड़के ट्रंप ने पत्र लिख राष्ट्रपति से कहा- मूर्ख मत बनो, वरना सजा भुगतने के लिए तैयार रहो

17 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

सऊदी: बस दुर्घटना में 35 विदेशियों की मौत, पीएम मोदी ने शोक जताया

17 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

हांगकांग पर अमेरिका में चीन के खिलाफ विधेयक पारित, बौखलाए ड्रैगन ने जताया एतराज

17 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

मंगल और चांद पर उगाए जा सकेंगे पालक, टमाटर और मूली, नासा ने किया दावा

17 अक्टूबर 2019

Nirmala Sitharaman
World

अनुच्छेद 370 की वजह से हो रहा था मानवाधिकारों का उल्लंघन: निर्मला सीतारमण

17 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited