कुछ भी ऐसा जो भारत-पाक के रिश्तों को बढ़ाता है हम उसका समर्थन करते हैं : अमेरिका

Morgan Ortagus, US Department of State Spokesperson on #KartarpurCorridor: We encourage it. Anything that increases people-to-people ties between India and Pakistan is something that we are incredibly supportive of. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/RMfhIxouQ1— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019
उत्तर कोरिया को लेकर अब दुनिया में एक और विवाद शुरू हो गया है। इस बर विवाद जुड़ा है वहां के नेता किम जोंग उन की लक्जरी गाड़ियों से। जो गाड़ियों किम के लिए मौजूद रहती हैं, उन्में मर्सिडीज,-बेंजीस-मेबैच एस600 पुलमैन गार्ड और मेबैच एस62 शामिल हैं।
17 जुलाई 2019