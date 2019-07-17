शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   World ›   US support to improve Indo-Pak relations

कुछ भी ऐसा जो भारत-पाक के रिश्तों को बढ़ाता है हम उसका समर्थन करते हैं : अमेरिका

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 17 Jul 2019 09:25 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिका ने भारत और पाक रिश्तों पर साथ देने की बात कही है। अमेरिकी विदेश विभाग की प्रवक्ता मॉर्गन ओर्टागस ने करतारपुर कॉरिडोर पर बोलते हुए कहा कि हम इसे प्रोत्साहित करते हैं। कुछ भी ऐसा जो भारत और पाकिस्तान के लोगों के बीच संबंधों को बढ़ाता है हम उसका अविश्वसनीय रूप से समर्थन करते हैं। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन




 

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

गुजरात के इस समुदाय ने कुंवारी लड़कियों के मोबाइल रखने पर लगाई रोक, पकड़े जाने पर होगा ये

17 जुलाई 2019

जेफ बेजोस अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड लॉरेन सांचेज के साथ
World

प्रेमिका से रिश्ता कबूलने के बाद पहली बार साथ दिखे जेफ बेजोस, विंबलडन का फाइनल देखने आए थे

16 जुलाई 2019

सावन 2019
Festivals

Sawan 2019: सावन का पवित्र महीना, भूलकर भी ना करें ये आठ गलतियां

17 जुलाई 2019

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
Dolphin PG Dehradun

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
Cricket News

वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल में अंपायरों की गलती से हारी न्यूजीलैंड! ICC के बेस्ट अंपायर रहे टफेल ने उठाए सवाल

16 जुलाई 2019

न्यूजीलैंड क्रिकेट
साइमन टफेल
icc umpires
बेन स्टोक्स विश्व कप 2019
Cricket News

वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल में अंपायरों की गलती से हारी न्यूजीलैंड! ICC के बेस्ट अंपायर रहे टफेल ने उठाए सवाल

16 जुलाई 2019

Relationship

गुरु पूर्णिमा 2019: इन वॉलपेपर्स के जरिए अपने गुरु को भेजें प्यार भरे बधाई संदेश

16 जुलाई 2019

guru-purnima
guru purnima 2019
guru purnima 2019
guru purnima 2019
Relationship

गुरु पूर्णिमा 2019: इन वॉलपेपर्स के जरिए अपने गुरु को भेजें प्यार भरे बधाई संदेश

16 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Bareilly

साक्षी-अजितेश प्रेम विवाह: चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, शादी से पांच दिन पहले इन दो नेताओं ने लिखी स्क्रिप्ट

16 जुलाई 2019

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
Astrology

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
विज्ञापन
indo-pak relations morgan ortagus us department state spokesperson भारत-पाक रिश्ते
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

इनके प्रत्यर्पण का है इंतजार
India News

दुनिया के 42 देशों ने किया 60 भगोड़ों का प्रत्यर्पण, ब्रिटेन ने अब तक एक भी नहीं सौंपा

17 जुलाई 2019

हिम्मताराम भांबू
Literature

मंजिलें और भी हैं : पेड़-पौधे लगाकर मरुभूमि का शृंगार कर रहा हूं

17 जुलाई 2019

Modi, Trump
Opinion

अमेरिका के साथ रिश्ते का पेच, ट्रंप की भारत को फिर धमकी

17 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Literature

अंतर्ध्वनि : मानव के पास खुद को गढ़ने का अपरिहार्य अधिकार है

17 जुलाई 2019

विश्व कप 2019 और विवाद (ग्राफिक्स रोहित झा)
Cricket News

'बलिदान' से लेकर 'उबासी' तक, इन यादों और विवादों के लिए याद रखा जाएगा विश्व कप 2019

17 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
रेवाड़ी का लुहाना गांव
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः 600 फौजियों वाला गांव, आजाद हिंद फौज में थे 14 लाल, पढ़ें गौरवगाथा

17 जुलाई 2019

five ways to identify chit fund and ponzi scheme, investors should be careful before investment
Personal Finance

पोंजी स्कीमों को पहचानने के पांच तरीके, इनमें निवेश करने से होता है नुकसान

17 जुलाई 2019

राज्यसभा में पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पांच विधेयकों को राज्यसभा में रोकने के लिए संयुक्त रणनीति बना रहा विपक्ष

16 जुलाई 2019

Scar in The Lion King
Bollywood

गब्बर सिंह से थानोस तक, ये हैं फिल्मी दुनिया के 5 विलेन, अब होगी सबसे बड़े विलेन स्कार की एंट्री

16 जुलाई 2019

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli
Bollywood

शादी के डेढ़ साल बाद अनुष्का ने खोला सीक्रेट, इंटरव्यू में बताया क्यों की थी कम उम्र में शादी?

16 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

उत्तर कोरियाई नेता किम जोंग उन
World

अमेरिकी प्रतिबंधों के बावजूद उत्तर कोरिया के किम जोंग को ऐसे मिल रहीं लक्जरी गाड़ियां

उत्तर कोरिया को लेकर अब दुनिया में एक और विवाद शुरू हो गया है। इस बर विवाद जुड़ा है वहां के नेता किम जोंग उन की लक्जरी गाड़ियों से। जो गाड़ियों किम के लिए मौजूद रहती हैं, उन्में मर्सिडीज,-बेंजीस-मेबैच एस600 पुलमैन गार्ड और मेबैच एस62 शामिल हैं।

17 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
एयर इंडिया
World

एयर इंडिया से दुबई जाने वाले यात्री ले जा सकेंगे 40 किग्रा तक सामान 

17 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

इजरायली बच्चों का गणित सुधारेंगे सोशल इम्पैक्ट बॉन्ड, निवेशकों को मुनाफे की उम्मीद

17 जुलाई 2019

कुलभूषण जाधव (फाइल फोटो)
World

कुलभूषण जाधव मामले में आज फैसला सुनाएगी अंतरराष्ट्रीय अदालत, शाम साढ़े छह बजे सुनवाई

17 जुलाई 2019

ईरान के विदेश मंत्री मोहम्मद जवाद जरीफ (फाइल फोटो)
World

अमेरिका के साथ बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल पर बातचीत संभव: ईरान

17 जुलाई 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप-किम जोंग उन (फाइल फोटो)
World

उत्तर कोरिया ने चेताया- परमाणु वार्ता को प्रभावित करेगा अमेरिका-दक्षिण कोरिया का सैन्य अभ्यास

17 जुलाई 2019

चीन की रणनीति
World

श्रीलंका पर चीन मेहरबान, उपहार में दिया अपना पुराना युद्धपोत, आधुनिक ट्रेन भी देगा

16 जुलाई 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
World

अमेरिका में रद्द होगी तीसरे देशों की शरणार्थी आवेदन योग्यता

17 जुलाई 2019

Najib Razak
World

मलयेशिया के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री ने एक ही दिन में की थी 8 लाख डॉलर की खरीदारी

17 जुलाई 2019

जैकब जुमा (फाइल फोटो)
World

जैकब जुमा की सलाह पर गुप्ता परिवार ने खड़ा किया था मीडिया साम्राज्य

17 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

विंक गर्ल ने खोले श्रीदेवी बंगलो के राज, अमर उजाला के कैमरे से देखिए इस फिल्म की शूटिंग

विंक गर्ल ने खोले श्रीदेवी बंगलो के राज। अमर उजाला के कैमरे से देखिए इस फिल्म की शूटिंग।

16 जुलाई 2019

राज्यपाल 1:48

छत्तीसगढ़ और आंध्र प्रदेश को मिले नए राज्यपाल, अनुसुइया उइके और विश्वभूषण हरिचंदन बनाए गए राज्यपाल

16 जुलाई 2019

उमेश 1:20

बरेली: भ्रष्टाचार का आरोप लगाते हुए मेयर ने की अभद्रता, अधिकारी ने दर्ज कराया मामला

16 जुलाई 2019

स्वतंत्र देव 3:19

यूपी भाजपा को मिला नया अध्यक्ष, योगी सरकार में मंत्री स्वतंत्र देव सिंह को मिली जिम्मेदारी

16 जुलाई 2019

इंदौर 1:04

इंदौर के ग्रीन बेल्ट पर बनी 4 मंजिला बिल्डिंग को नगर निगम ने किया ध्वस्त

16 जुलाई 2019

Related

एमी ब्रूक्स (फाइल फोटो)
World

हाथ-पैर न होने की वजह से मां-बाप ने छोड़ा, अब स्पीकर बन लोगों को करती हैं मोटिवेट

16 जुलाई 2019

एलन ट्यूरिंग (फाइल फोटो)
World

दूसरे विश्व युद्ध में कोड तोड़कर बचाई थीं लाखों जिंदगी, अब नोट पर लगेगी ट्यूरिंग की तस्वीर

16 जुलाई 2019

uighur muslims
World

मुसलमानों के उत्पीड़न पर चीन को मिला पाक, सऊदी व रूस का साथ

15 जुलाई 2019

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति जैकब जूमा
World

गुप्ता परिवार को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए कभी नहीं तोड़ा कानून : पूर्व राष्ट्रपति जैकब जूमा

16 जुलाई 2019

China’s Economic Growth Hits 27-Year Low as Trade War Stings
World

अमेरिका के साथ ट्रेड वॉर का असर : 27 वर्ष में चीनी अर्थव्यवस्था सबसे नीचे

16 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

पाकिस्तान: नीलम घाटी में बादल फटने से 23 लोगों की मौत, कई लापता

15 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited