अमेरिका म्यांमार के लोगों के साथ खड़ा है: अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री ब्लिंकन

Jeet Kumar वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाशिंगटन Published by: Jeet Kumar
Updated Mon, 22 Feb 2021 07:24 AM IST
अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री एंटनी ब्लिंकन
अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री एंटनी ब्लिंकन - फोटो : ani
म्यांमार में सैन्य तख्तापलट को लेकर सेना और जनता आमने सामने हैं। वहीं अमेरिका लगातार इस पर नजर बनाए हुए है और लगातार अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दे रहा है। एक बयान जारी कर अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री ने म्यांमार की जनता के साथ खड़े होने की बात कही है।
 अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री एंटनी ब्लिंकन ने कहा कि 'अमेरिका उन लोगों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई करता रहेगा जो म्यांमार के लोगों के साथ हिंसा कर रहे हैं। जनता अपनी लोकतांत्रिक रूप से चुनी हुई सरकार की बहाली की मांग कर रही हैं। हम म्यांमार के लोगों के साथ खड़े है।


