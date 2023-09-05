G20 summit: गुरुवार को नई दिल्ली आएंगे अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति बाइडन, कोविड जांच रिपोर्ट आई निगेटिव

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन की कोविड-19 जांच रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है। वह जी-20 शिखर सम्मेलन में भाग लेने के लिए गुरुवार को भारत की यात्रा पर आएंगे। अमेरिका का राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार (एनएसए) जेक सुलिवन ने व्हाइट हाउस में एक संवाददाता सम्मेलन में यह जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत यात्रा के दौरान राष्ट्रपति बाइडन प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ द्विपक्षीय बैठक करेंगे।

#WATCH | "On Thursday, the President will travel to New Delhi in India to attend the G20 Leaders' summit. On Friday, President Biden will participate in a bilateral with India's Prime Minister Modi. Sunday, the President will participate in official sessions of G20 summit...",… pic.twitter.com/wuh04cVwIX