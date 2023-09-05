Notifications

G20 summit: गुरुवार को नई दिल्ली आएंगे अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति बाइडन, कोविड जांच रिपोर्ट आई निगेटिव

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वॉशिंगटन Published by: गुलाम अहमद Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2023 11:47 PM IST
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार (एनएसए) जेक सुलिवन ने कहा कि राष्ट्रपति बाइडन शुक्रवार को भारत के प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के साथ द्विपक्षीय वार्ता करेंगे। रविवार को राष्ट्रपति जी-20 शिखर सम्मेलन के आधिकारिक सत्र में भाग लेंगे।

US NSA Jake Sullivan - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन की कोविड-19 जांच रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है। वह जी-20 शिखर सम्मेलन में भाग लेने के लिए गुरुवार को भारत की यात्रा पर आएंगे। अमेरिका का राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार (एनएसए) जेक सुलिवन ने व्हाइट हाउस में एक संवाददाता सम्मेलन में यह जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत यात्रा के दौरान राष्ट्रपति बाइडन प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ द्विपक्षीय बैठक करेंगे।



बता दें, अमेरिका की प्रथम महिला 72 वर्षीय जिल बाइडन सोमवार को कोविड पॉजिटिव पाई गई थीं। इसके बाद 80 वर्षीय बाइडन का सोमवार और मंगलवार को परीक्षण किया गया और उनकी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई।  एनएसए जेक सुलिवन ने कहा कि गुरुवार को राष्ट्रपति बाइडन जी-20 नेताओं के शिखर सम्मेलन में भाग लेने के लिए नई दिल्ली जाएंगे। शुक्रवार को वह प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के साथ द्विपक्षीय बैठक में भाग लेंगे और शनिवार और रविवार को वह जी-20 शिखर सम्मेलन के आधिकारिक सत्र में शामिल होंगे। 

 

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति बाइडन की कोविड जांच रिपोर्ट आई निगेटिव
