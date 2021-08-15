तालिबान का खतरा: अफगानिस्तान में रह रहे अमेरिकी नागरिकों के लिए यात्रा परामर्श जारी

US Department of State issues travel advisory on repatriation assistance for US citizens in Afghanistan, warning them not to cancel any existing flight. The advisory also warns citizens to not call the US Embassy in Kabul for details or updates about flights pic.twitter.com/W6BmpbL2Bi

Embassy can't guarantee if charter flights will be available & continues to urge all US citizens in Afghanistan to take advantage of commercial flight options while they're still available as airports could experience unexpected closures with little to no warning: Dept of State