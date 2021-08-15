बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   US Department of State issues travel advisory on repatriation assistance for US citizens in Afghanistan

तालिबान का खतरा: अफगानिस्तान में रह रहे अमेरिकी नागरिकों के लिए यात्रा परामर्श जारी

एएनआई, वाशिंगटन Published by: देव कश्यप Updated Sun, 15 Aug 2021 02:34 AM IST

सार

  • एडवाइजरी में नागरिकों को चेतावनी दी गई है कि वे काबुल में अमेरिकी दूतावास को उड़ानों के बारे में विवरण या अपडेट के लिए कॉल न करें
विज्ञापन
US Department of State
US Department of State - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्रालय ने अफगानिस्तान में रह रहे अमेरिकी नागरिकों के लिए प्रत्यावर्तन सहायता को लेकर यात्रा परामर्श जारी किया है। उन्हें किसी भी मौजूदा उड़ान को रद्द नहीं करने की चेतावनी दी गई है। एडवाइजरी में नागरिकों को भी चेतावनी दी गई है कि वे काबुल में अमेरिकी दूतावास को उड़ानों के बारे में विवरण या अपडेट के लिए कॉल न करें।
विज्ञापन

 


विदेश मंत्रालय ने कहा कि 'दूतावास गारंटी नहीं दे सकता है कि चार्टर उड़ानें उपलब्ध होंगी, इसलिए अफगानिस्तान में रह रहे सभी अमेरिकी नागरिकों से वाणिज्यिक उड़ान विकल्पों का लाभ उठाने का आग्रह करते हैं, क्योंकि वे अभी भी उपलब्ध हैं जबकि हालात ऐसे हैं कि अफगानिस्तान के हवाईअड्डे बिना किसी चेतावनी के अप्रत्याशित रूप से बंद किए जा सकते हैं।'
 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
world international us department of state travel advisory us news afghanistan antony blinken
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

हैती में भूकंप (फाइल फोटो)
World

कांपी धरती : हैती में शक्तिशाली भूकंप से तबाही, 227 की मौत, सैकड़ों घायल और लापता

15 अगस्त 2021

रिया कपूर की शादी
Bollywood

तस्वीरें: दुल्हन बनीं अनिल कपूर की बेटी रिया, शादी में लगा फिल्मी सितारों का जमावड़ा

14 अगस्त 2021

सुरक्षाबल
Jammu

श्रीनगर: स्वतंत्रता दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर आतंकियों ने किया ग्रेनेड हमला, सीआरपीएफ का एक जवान घायल

14 अगस्त 2021

साओ जैसिंटो द्वीप पर शनिवार को फहराया गया तिरंगा
India News

वंदे मातरम् : आखिर गोवा के द्वीप पर नौसेना ने फहराया राष्ट्रध्वज, जानिए क्यों हुआ था विरोध

14 अगस्त 2021

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
India News

राष्ट्र को संबोधन: राष्ट्रपति कोविंद बोले- हर माता-पिता से मेरी अपील, वे होनहार बेटियों के परिवारों से शिक्षा लें

14 अगस्त 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपी: मोहर्रम को लेकर गृह विभाग ने जारी की गाइडलाइन, जुलूस और ताजिया निकालने की इजाजत नहीं

14 अगस्त 2021

Mahindra XUV700
Auto News

Mahindra XUV700 : आखिरकार महिंद्रा की बहुप्रतीक्षित एसयूवी से उठा पर्दा, बोल्ड लुक के साथ मिले ढेर सारे फीचर्स

14 अगस्त 2021

मुजफ्फरनगर के सिसौली गांव में भाजपा विधायक पर हमला।
Muzaffarnagar

यूपी में नेता पर हमला: भाजपा विधायक की कार पर फेंकी कालिख, फिर जमकर पथराव, भागकर बचाई जान

14 अगस्त 2021

घर बैठे 15 लाख रुपये कमाने का मौका
Personal Finance

सुनहरा अवसर: मोदी सरकार घर बैठे दे रही है 15 लाख रुपये कमाने का मौका, 15 अगस्त है आखिरी तारीख

14 अगस्त 2021

राष्ट्रीय झंडा
India News

अद्भुत: जब तिरंगा फहराएंगे पीएम मोदी, आसमां से बरसेंगे फूल, 15 अगस्त पर पहली बार दिखेगा शानदार नजारा

14 अगस्त 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited