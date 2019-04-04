प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को यूएई ने 'जायेद मेडल' से सम्मानित किया

Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces tweets that UAE President has awarded PM Narendra Modi with the Zayed Medal. pic.twitter.com/owXnP8BRqU

We have historical and comprehensive strategic ties with India, reinforced by the pivotal role of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave these relations a big boost. In appreciation of his efforts, the UAE President grants him the Zayed Medal.