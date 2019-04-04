शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   World ›   UAE President has awarded PM Narendra Modi with the Zayed Medal

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को यूएई ने 'जायेद मेडल' से सम्मानित किया

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 04 Apr 2019 01:01 PM IST
पीएम मोदी
पीएम मोदी - फोटो : संजय गुप्ता
ख़बर सुनें
संयुक्त अरब अमीरात (यूएई) के राष्ट्रपति खलीफा बिन जायेद अल नाहयान ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को जायेद मेडल से सम्मानित किया है। ये बात अबु धाबी के क्राउन प्रिंस और संयुक्त अरब अमीरात सशस्त्र बल के डिप्टी सुप्रीम कमांडर शेख मोहम्मद बिन जायेद ने ट्वीट कर कही है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 
उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा है, "भारत के साथ हमारे ऐतिहासिक और रणनीतिक संबंध हैं, मेरे प्रिय मित्र प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की निर्णायक भूमिका से इस रिश्ते को और बढ़ावा मिला है। उनके प्रयासों की सराहना में यूएई के राष्ट्रपति उन्हें जायेद मेडल प्रदान करते हैं।"
 



 

Recommended

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
Varanasi

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 : पीएम मोदी के खिलाफ मैदान में नहीं है कोई प्रत्याशी, असमंजस में पड़ा विपक्ष

4 अप्रैल 2019

अजित सिंह, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
Meerut

अजित सिंह का पीएम मोदी पर तीखा हमला, कहा- 'श्रीलंका चले जाते तो कहते रावण को भी मैंने ही मारा'

4 अप्रैल 2019

Bollywood

कांग्रेस ने विवेक ओबेरॉय को बताया फ्लॉप हीरो, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की बायोपिक को लेकर कही ये बात

4 अप्रैल 2019

PM Modi biopic poster
PM Modi biopic poster
pm modi biopic
Vivek Oberoi
Bollywood

कांग्रेस ने विवेक ओबेरॉय को बताया फ्लॉप हीरो, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की बायोपिक को लेकर कही ये बात

4 अप्रैल 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
हेडलाइंस
News Headlines

गजरौला में पीएम मोदी की सभा में गड़बड़ी की कोशिश, अलर्ट जारी साथ ही देशभर की 5 बड़ी खबरें

4 अप्रैल 2019

Bollywood

आजमगढ़ में अखिलेश को टक्कर देंगे 'निरहुआ', जानिए उनके बारे में रोचक बातें

3 अप्रैल 2019

निरहुआ
भोजपुरी फिल्म स्टार दिनेश लाल यादव 'निरहुआ'
निरहुआ
निरहुआ
Bollywood

आजमगढ़ में अखिलेश को टक्कर देंगे 'निरहुआ', जानिए उनके बारे में रोचक बातें

3 अप्रैल 2019

Cricket News

खिलाड़ी भाइयों का मैच देखने स्टेडियम पहुंची मॉडल बहन, मिला बड़ा सरप्राइज

4 अप्रैल 2019

deepak-malti-rahul
मुंबई बनाम चेन्नई
malti chahar
राहुल चाहर
Cricket News

खिलाड़ी भाइयों का मैच देखने स्टेडियम पहुंची मॉडल बहन, मिला बड़ा सरप्राइज

4 अप्रैल 2019

क्या कामकाज में आ रही हैं अड़चनें? नवरात्रि पूजा कर पाएं समाधान
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कामकाज में आ रही हैं अड़चनें? नवरात्रि पूजा कर पाएं समाधान
विज्ञापन
united arab emirates pm narendra modi abu dhabi crown prince shaikh mohammed bin zayed zayed medal deputy supreme commander uae armed forces awarded प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी शेख मोहम्मद बिन जायेद जायद मेडल यूएई
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

खतरे की घंटी: इस साल सामान्य से कम होगी बारिश

4 अप्रैल 2019

Whatsapp Logo
India News

लोकसभा चुनावों के मद्देनजर व्हाट्सएप ने की नए फीचर की शुरुआत

4 अप्रैल 2019

RTI logo
India News

‘आरटीआई के तहत कॉलेजियम की जानकारी का खुलासा न्यायपालिका के लिए घातक’

4 अप्रैल 2019

मसूद अजहर (फाइल फोटो)
World

चीन ने फिर शुरू की आतंकी मसूद के बचाव की कोशिश

4 अप्रैल 2019

एमएच 60 रोमियो सी हॉक हेलीकॉप्टर
World

भारतीय नौसेना के 'रोमियो' से बच नहीं सकेंगे दुश्मन मुल्क के जहाज और पनडुब्बियां

3 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

फेक न्यूज की हकीकत बताएगी वाट्सएप की चेकप्वाइंट टिपलाइन सेवा

3 अप्रैल 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

पाक : हिंदू बहनों के जबरन धर्मांतरण पर आयोग गठित, निष्पक्ष जांच होगी

3 अप्रैल 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Business Diary

कम आमदनी से कई टेलीकॉम कंपनियां बंद होने की कगार पर

3 अप्रैल 2019

malaysia massive waterspout landfall damage around 50 buildings
Bizarre News

समुद्र के बीच दिखी तबाही की तस्वीर, खुली रह गईं लोगों की आंखें

3 अप्रैल 2019

कांग्रेस का घोषणापत्र जारी
India News

कांग्रेस घोषणा पत्र में 'देशद्रोह' हटाने से भाजपा को मिला 'राष्ट्रवाद' भुनाने का मौका

3 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पाकिस्तान के वित्त मंत्री असद उमर
World

पाकिस्तान के वित्त मंत्री ने किया खुलासा, दिवालिया होने की कगार पर है देश

पाकिस्तान के वित्त मंत्री असद उमर ने बुधवार को ये दावा किया है कि पाकिस्तान पर मूल ऋण इतना अधिक हो चुका है कि वह दिवालिया होने की कगार पर है।

4 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विजय माल्या (फाइल फोटो)
World

पाई-पाई को मोहताज हुआ विजय माल्या, बोला- उधारी पर कट रही है जिंदगी

4 अप्रैल 2019

Carlos ghosn
World

जमानत मिलने के बाद टोक्यो में फिर गिरफ्तार हुए निसान मोटर्स के पूर्व चेयरमैन

4 अप्रैल 2019

मसूद अजहर (फाइल फोटो)
World

चीन ने फिर शुरू की आतंकी मसूद के बचाव की कोशिश

4 अप्रैल 2019

Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah (File)
World

मुस्लिम बहुल देश ब्रुनेई में इस्लाम की मजबूती को सख्त कानून लागू

4 अप्रैल 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
World

ईरान से तेल खरीदना जारी रखेगा भारत, अमेरिका नहीं लगाएगा आर्थिक प्रतिबंध

4 अप्रैल 2019

रोमियो हेलिकॉप्टर (फाइल)
World

दुश्मन की नींद उड़ाएगा अमेरिका का ‘रोमियो’ हेलिकॉप्टर, खरीदेगा भारत

4 अप्रैल 2019

ब्रिटेन की संसद (फाइल)
World

सांसदों ने ब्रेक्जिट में देरी के समर्थन में किया मतदान

4 अप्रैल 2019

ब्रिटिश संसद में विरोध प्रदर्शन
World

312 साल पुरानी ब्रिटिश संसद में पहली बार अर्धनग्न प्रदर्शन, पर्यावरण कार्यकर्ता ब्रेग्जिट डील से खफा

3 अप्रैल 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

भारत से बातचीत के लिए बेचैन है पाकिस्तान, अमेरिका से दखल देने को कहा

3 अप्रैल 2019

Related Videos

इजरायली सेना ने गाजा पट्टी पर स्थित हमस के ठिकानों पर किया हमला

इजरायली सेना ने जवाबी कार्रवाई करते हुए गाजा पट्टी पर स्थित हमस के ठिकानों पर हमला करना शुरू कर दिया है।

26 मार्च 2019

न्यूजीलैंड 0:59

न्यूजीलैंड के शहर क्राइस्टचर्च में बंदूकधारियों ने बरसाई अंधाधुंध गोलियां, देखिए रिपोर्ट

15 मार्च 2019

चीन 2:16

चीन की नापाक हरकत, फिर मसूद अजहर की बना ढाल, अमेरिका ने चेताया

14 मार्च 2019

इमरान 1:29

पाकिस्तान के दावों की खुली कलई, गिलगित के निवासी ने ट्वीट किया वीडियो

13 मार्च 2019

सउदी अरब 01:36

एयरपोर्ट पर बच्चे को भूल फ्लाइट में उड़ी मां, याद आते ही वापस लौटा विमान

12 मार्च 2019

Related

एमएच 60 रोमियो सी हॉक हेलीकॉप्टर
World

भारतीय नौसेना के 'रोमियो' से बच नहीं सकेंगे दुश्मन मुल्क के जहाज और पनडुब्बियां

3 अप्रैल 2019

लॉरी लाइटफुट (फाइल)
World

शिकागो में अश्वेत वकील बनीं मेयर, रचा इतिहास

4 अप्रैल 2019

पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्री शाह महमूद कुरैशी (फाइल फोटो)
World

भारत के दबाव में पाकिस्तान को ब्लैकलिस्ट कर सकता है फाइनेंशियल एक्शन टास्क फोर्स

2 अप्रैल 2019

पाकिस्तानी एयरफोर्स का लड़ाकू विमान एफ-16 (फाइल फोटो)
World

पाकिस्तान ने माना भारत के खिलाफ इस्तेमाल किया था एफ-16 लड़ाकू विमान

2 अप्रैल 2019

kamala harris
World

अमेरिकी चुनाव 2020: राष्ट्रपति पद की दावेदारी के लिए हैरिस ने जुटाए 1.2 करोड़ डॉलर

3 अप्रैल 2019

तातियाना कुशिनिकोवा
World

स्विमसूट में तस्वीर पोस्ट करने पर गई टीचर की नौकरी, शिक्षकों ने चलाया आंदोलन तो बहाल हुईं

3 अप्रैल 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.