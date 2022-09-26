मेरा शहर

US News: शिकागो पुलिस कार्यालय के अंदर गोलीबारी, दो घायलों को अस्पताल में किया गया भर्ती

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिकागो Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Mon, 26 Sep 2022 11:48 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पेक्सेल्स
ख़बर सुनें

शिकागो पुलिस विभाग के कार्यालय के अंदर गोलीबारी हुई है। इसकी पुष्टि एक प्रवक्ता ने की, उन्होंने बताया कि गोलीबारी में घायल एक अधिकारी समेत दो लोगों को अस्पताल ले जाया गया है।

